Connect with us

News News Asia

China's Leader Xi Jinping Warns Over Western Materialism and Spiritual Poverty
Advertisement

News News Asia

Racism Against Blacks Rampant on Social Media in China

News World News

Over 20,000 Flee Wildfire in Canada's Yellowknife

News News Asia

Over 100 Arrested in Pakistan after Churches and Homes Burned

News Regional News

Street Cleaner in Thailand Praised for Returning US$5600 in Gold

News News Asia

Plane Crashes onto Four-Lane Highway Killing 10 in Malaysia

News

China's Travel Relaxation Amid Diplomatic Strain: Excluding Canada And Political Fallout

Politics News

Unity vs. Division: Assessing Public Perception Of President Joe Biden's Identity Politics Approach

News

U.S. Appeals Court Orders Restrictions on Abortion Pill Access

News World News

Germany to Legalize Cannabis Use for People for 18 and Older

News World News

Beijing Bars Chinese Tour Groups from Visiting Canada

News News Asia

Sweden's H&M Probes 20 Labour Abuse Allegations in Myanmar

News News Asia

Police in Singapore Seize US$736 Million in Assets from Money Laundering Operation

News News Asia

Enraged Muslims in Pakistan Burn and Loot 5 Christian Churches

News Asia News

China's Fertility Rate Plummets To Unprecedented Lows: Fertility Landscape And Remedial Measures

News Regional News

[VIDEO] Single Dad Dresses Like a Mom for Daughter's Mothers Day School Celebration

News Politics Regional News

Prayut Government Claims Seniors Welfare an Undue Burden on the State

News

Unveiling The Origin: The Genesis Of The Maui Fire And Suspicions Surrounding Hawaii's Power Lines

News

Texan Woman Cecily Aguilar Receives 30-Year Prison Sentence For Role In Vanessa Guillén's Case

News

As Japan's Economy Grows, Expectations Are Shattered

News

China’s Leader Xi Jinping Warns Over Western Materialism and Spiritual Poverty

Published

27 mins ago

on

China"s XI Warn Over American Materialism and Spiritual Poverty

In a speech broadcast as the governing Communist Party works to reverse a worsening economic slowdown, China’s leader Xi Jinping urged for patience, saying Western countries are “increasingly in trouble” due to materialism and “spiritual poverty.

Xi’s address was published by Qiushi, the party’s top theoretical journal, just hours after data released Tuesday revealed both consumer and manufacturing activity fell further in July, despite government promises to help struggling businesses. The government avoided providing an update on a politically sensitive increase in youth unemployment.

China, Communist Party,Covid-19

Xi, China’s most powerful leader in decades, urged the country to “build a socialist ideology with strong cohesion” and to prioritise long-term goals such as upgrading education, health care, and food supplies for the country’s 1.4 billion people over short-term financial gain.

Since gaining power in 2012, Xi has called for the restoration of the ruling party’s role as an economic and social leader, and he has tightened control over business and society. Some improvements come at an increasing cost, since successful Chinese firms are under pressure to redirect funds to political programmes such as processor chip development. The party reinforced its grip on the technology industry by conducting data security and anti-monopoly crackdowns that cost billions of dollars in stock market value.

“We must maintain historic patience and insist on making steady, step-by-step progress,” stated Xi in his speech. Qiushi stated that it was delivered in the southwestern city of Chongqing in February. Speeches are frequently published in Qiushi periodical months after they are delivered.

China Cracks Down on Social Media Critics Over COVID-19 Policies

Economic growth slowed to 0.8% in the three months ended in June, compared to 2.2% in the previous month. This equates to an annual rate of 3.2%, which would be among China’s worst in decades.

According to a June poll, unemployment among urban workers aged 16 to 24 reached a new high of 21.3%. This Thursday, the statistics office announced that it would suspend updates while it updated its measurement.

The government is attempting to calm worried homebuyers and investors about China’s severely indebted real estate market after one of the country’s largest developers, Country Garden, failed to make a bond payment and froze trading in its bonds. According to a government spokesperson, regulators are bringing debt under control, and risks are “expected to be gradually resolved.”

Beijing has also increased anti-spying measures and tightened information controls, leaving foreign and private enterprises unsure about what operations are permissible.

Xi emphasised “common prosperity,” a party phrase from the 1950s that he has revived. He called for closing China’s massive wealth disparity between a tiny elite and the poor majority, as well as “regulate the healthy development of capital,” but made no fresh announcements.

“Common prosperity for all people” is a “essential feature of Chinese-style modernization and distinguishes it from Western modernization,” according to Xi.

Western-style modernization “pursues the maximisation of capital interests instead of serving the vast majority of people,” according to Xi.

“Today, Western countries are increasingly in trouble,” stated Xi. “They can’t stop capital’s greed and can’t cure chronic diseases like materialism and spiritual poverty.”

Foreign Companies Bailing on China Over Economic Fears

Foreign Companies Bailing on China Over Economic Fears
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

ibomma

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs