Connect with us

News Asia

Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Slapped by CISF Official at Chandigarh Airport
Advertisement

News Asia

Narendra Modi Set to take PM oath for 3rd time on June 8

News Asia World News

Pakistan's Top Court Acquits Imran Khan of Leaking State Secrets Charge

Crime News Asia

Banker in China Sentenced to Death for Accepting Bribes

News Asia

Kerala Lottery Result Today 31-05-2024: KARUNYA PLUS KN-524 Draw Results

News Asia

Deadly Heatwave Killed 16 in India as Temperatures Soar

News Asia

Police Files Complaint Against PM Modi Over Controversial Remarks on Mahatma Gandhi

News Asia

NDMA Warns of June Extreme Heatwave in Sindh and Punjab

News Asia

LignoSat: World's First Wooden Satellite Built by Japanese Researchers To Launch in Sept

News News Asia

Chinese Cyber Crime King Pin Who Stole Billions Arrested in Singapore

News Asia

Kerala Lottery Result Today 30-05-2024: KARUNYA PLUS KN-524 Draw Results

News Asia

Heatwave kills 6 in India as Delhi records its highest 50.5 °C temperature

News Asia

Telecom Operators Unblock Over 7,000 SIMs After Tax Payments

News Asia

Delhi Weather Stations Hit Nearly 50°C as heatwave Sweeps North India

News Asia

Nawaz Sharif Re-Elected Unopposed as PML-N President After 6 Years

News News Asia

Heatwave Engulfs Pakistan Temperatures Hit 52 Degrees Celsius

News Asia

Pakistan Met Department Predicts Rain in Punjab and Higher Regions, Bringing Relief from Heatwave

News Asia

Election Commission Releases Vote Count for First Five Phases of Lok Sabha

News Asia

Police Raids On Rave Party In Bengaluru: Many Telugu Actors Arrested

News Asia

AI Videos Of Modi Spark Controversy in Indian General Election

News Asia

Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Slapped by CISF Official at Chandigarh Airport

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Slapped by CISF Official at Chandigarh Airport

(CTN News) – Kangana Ranaut, a Bollywood actor and BJP MP-elect from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, said on Thursday that a CISF security personnel slapped her at Chandigarh Airport when she was traveling to Delhi.

Kangana Ranaut claims that Kulwinder Kaur, a female CISF official stationed at the frisking area, smacked her when she was on her way to the boarding point following the security check.

According to sources, Kangana’s controversial statement on women in Punjab during the farmers’ revolt is thought to have prompted the alleged slapping.

CISF officials confirmed that Kulwinder Kaur, the constable, has been suspended with immediate effect as a result of the incident, and an FIR has been lodged against her. An investigative team has been formed to investigate Kangana’s claim.

Kangana Ranaut’s Statement

In a video message posted on X following the event, Kangana Ranaut stated that the officer informed her that she supported the farmers’ protest. The newly elected MP inquired how we intend to combat the rise of extremism in Punjab.

“I am safe and fine. The slapping incident at Chandigarh Airport took place during the security check. When I finished the security check and was about to pass the female security officer, she approached me, punched me, and began abusing me. When I asked her why she did it, she explained that she supports farmers. I am safe, but my concern is how to deal with the stunning increase in terror and bloodshed in Punjab.

In another claimed airport video, policeman Kulwinder claims, “My mother was also among the protesters when she [Kangana] made these remarks”. The constable was apprehended and transported to the CISF Commandant’s Office for questioning.

110771534

After landing in Delhi, Kangana Ranaut met with CISF Director General Nina Singh and other top officials to explain the event.

The incident sparked a heated political debate, with various politicians asking for a strict response. Her electoral challenger, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, called the act “unfortunate” and denounced it.

“I do not have complete information regarding the situation. I heard in the news that Kangana was physically assaulted. It is quite unfortunate. Such occurrences should not occur, particularly among women. “We strongly condemn this,” Singh stated.

Kangana Ranaut defeated Vikramaditya Singh, a Rampur scion and the incumbent state public works minister, by 74,755 votes in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. She is the fourth woman from Himachal Pradesh to be elected to the Lok Sabha and the first not descended from a former royal dynasty.
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Arsi Mughal is a staff writer at CTN News, delivering insightful and engaging content on a wide range of topics. With a knack for clear and concise writing, he crafts articles that resonate with readers. Arsi's pieces are well-researched, informative, and presented in a straightforward manner, making complex subjects accessible to a broad audience. His writing style strikes the perfect balance between professionalism and casual approachability, ensuring an enjoyable reading experience.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Advertise here

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

https://www.ibommas-movie.com

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies