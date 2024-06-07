Kangana Ranaut Allegedly Slapped by CISF Official at Chandigarh Airport

(CTN News) – Kangana Ranaut, a Bollywood actor and BJP MP-elect from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi, said on Thursday that a CISF security personnel slapped her at Chandigarh Airport when she was traveling to Delhi.

Kangana Ranaut claims that Kulwinder Kaur, a female CISF official stationed at the frisking area, smacked her when she was on her way to the boarding point following the security check.

According to sources, Kangana’s controversial statement on women in Punjab during the farmers’ revolt is thought to have prompted the alleged slapping.

CISF officials confirmed that Kulwinder Kaur, the constable, has been suspended with immediate effect as a result of the incident, and an FIR has been lodged against her. An investigative team has been formed to investigate Kangana’s claim.

Kangana Ranaut’s Statement

In a video message posted on X following the event, Kangana Ranaut stated that the officer informed her that she supported the farmers’ protest. The newly elected MP inquired how we intend to combat the rise of extremism in Punjab.

“I am safe and fine. The slapping incident at Chandigarh Airport took place during the security check. When I finished the security check and was about to pass the female security officer, she approached me, punched me, and began abusing me. When I asked her why she did it, she explained that she supports farmers. I am safe, but my concern is how to deal with the stunning increase in terror and bloodshed in Punjab.

In another claimed airport video, policeman Kulwinder claims, “My mother was also among the protesters when she [Kangana] made these remarks”. The constable was apprehended and transported to the CISF Commandant’s Office for questioning.

After landing in Delhi, Kangana Ranaut met with CISF Director General Nina Singh and other top officials to explain the event.

The incident sparked a heated political debate, with various politicians asking for a strict response. Her electoral challenger, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, called the act “unfortunate” and denounced it.

“I do not have complete information regarding the situation. I heard in the news that Kangana was physically assaulted. It is quite unfortunate. Such occurrences should not occur, particularly among women. “We strongly condemn this,” Singh stated.

Kangana Ranaut defeated Vikramaditya Singh, a Rampur scion and the incumbent state public works minister, by 74,755 votes in the Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. She is the fourth woman from Himachal Pradesh to be elected to the Lok Sabha and the first not descended from a former royal dynasty.