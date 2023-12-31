Punjab Extends Winter Break for Schools Amidst Challenging Weather Conditions

(CTN News) – Due to the ongoing and persistent cold weather conditions, the Punjab School Education Department took the decision on Monday to extend the winter holidays for both public and private educational institutions until January 9.

A notification issued by the education department stated that all public and private schools would now resume classes on January 10 after the extended winter break.

The notification emphasized that the reopening of schools on January 10 would mark the beginning of a full and normal school week for all classes.

Importantly, the existing measures and restrictions regarding the mandatory wearing of face masks within school premises would continue to be enforced.

Originally, the annual winter break for schools in Punjab had commenced on December 18, 2023, with plans to conclude on January 1, 2024.

Proactive Measures in Punjab:

However, given the drop in temperatures and the intensification of winter conditions, the authorities deemed it necessary to prolong the winter break for the schools.

The decision to extend the winter holidays was made in consideration of the safety and well-being of students and staff, acknowledging the challenges posed by the harsh weather conditions.

The move reflects a proactive approach by the Punjab School Education Department to ensure a conducive learning environment for all students, taking into account the unpredictable nature of winter weather.

It is worth noting that last month, Punjab’s caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had initially announced the commencement of the winter break for school children from December 18, 2023, until January 1, 2024.

The subsequent extension of the winter holidays demonstrates the responsiveness of the education authorities to the evolving weather conditions, prioritizing the health and safety of the educational community.

