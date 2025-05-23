North Korea’s New Destroyer Heavily Damaged After Failed Launch

PYONGYANG – Satellite images show North Korea has covered a large destroyer that was badly damaged during a failed launch. The warship, part of the Choe Hyon-class, now appears to be leaning on its side and partially underwater.

Weighing around 5,000 tons, this destroyer is one of the biggest in North Korea’s navy and a central piece of its modernization efforts. Kim Jong Un attended the launch, and state media quickly admitted things went wrong. The Korean Central News Agency called the disaster a “criminal act caused by absolute carelessness, irresponsibility and unscientific empiricism.”

Bloomberg reports say the front of the ship never left the launch area. Satellite images confirm that some of the destroyers are still on land. Analysts believe the ship likely suffered serious structural problems, though the full extent of the damage is hard to confirm from images alone.

Kim ordered the damaged destroyer to be fixed by the end of June. However, experts are doubtful that this target can be met. North Korean state media has not shared any photos of the incident, which is unusual. The quick admission of failure may be linked to the attention North Korea has placed on its new class of destroyers.

Most of North Korea’s fleet is made up of smaller boats built for coastal defence. The new class of destroyers is designed to give the country more power in the Yellow Sea and waters near Japan.

These vessels are equipped to fire guided missiles and have an air defence system similar to the Russian Pantsir-M. This hints at deeper cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, according to Beyond Parallel, a group following North Korean developments.

The Pantsir system is built to defend against helicopters, drones and cruise missiles. It’s still unclear if North Korea bought these systems directly or got permission to build them at home.

Construction on North Korea’s new destroyers has moved very fast, possibly with Russian assistance, according to weapons analyst Joost Oliemans.

North Korea has given military support to Russia during the war in Ukraine, reportedly sending troops, artillery shells and missiles. In return, Moscow has provided aid and technology that have improved North Korea’s economy and military.

Satellite images from May 18, 2025, show the destroyer at Chongjin Shipyard before the failed launch.

North Korea had already run live-fire tests with its first Choe Hyon-class destroyer in April, though the ship’s engines weren’t yet ready. These tests suggest the country’s shipbuilding industry may be struggling to keep up with Kim’s push for a stronger navy.

Yesterday’s failed launch of the second destroyer highlights the pressure on North Korea’s shipbuilders as they try to deliver new warships at record speed.

The Choe Hyon-class destroyer is a class of guided-missile destroyers operated by the Korean People’s Navy (KPN) of North Korea. Named after Choe Hyon, a North Korean general and anti-Japanese guerrilla fighter who later served as Minister of the People’s Armed Forces, it represents a significant advancement in North Korea’s naval capabilities.

Key Details

Displacement : Approximately 5,000 tons, making it the largest surface combatant in the KPN fleet.

: Approximately 5,000 tons, making it the largest surface combatant in the KPN fleet. Dimensions: Length of 140–145 meters (460–476 feet) and a beam of approximately 16 meters (52 feet).

First Vessel Unveiled : December 30, 2024, with the lead ship, Choe Hyon (hull number 51), launched on April 25, 2025, at Nampo Shipyard.

Construction Time: The first ship was built in roughly 400 days, reportedly without foreign assistance, though some analysts suggest Russian technical support, possibly linked to North Korea’s military aid to Russia.

The Choe Hyon is designed for multi-domain warfare, with capabilities for anti-air, anti-ship, anti-submarine, and anti-ballistic missile operations. It is also claimed to support nuclear-armed strategic cruise and tactical ballistic missiles, enhancing North Korea’s maritime nuclear deterrence.

Related News: