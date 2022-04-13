Earning money online is not a new phenomenon. However, we think it is safe to conclude that the pandemic gave a boost to this area. In this article, we will mention a few concepts, platforms, and websites where you can earn money online.

Selling Goods

Selling goods online, either new or old is never a bad idea. There are many platforms that offer such services like Etsy, AmazonHandmade, Artfire, and Folksy. Etsy is perhaps one of the most popular one as it is a platform where you can sell ‘homemade stuff’ which ranges from CV templates (ideal for web designers) to wood products (ideal for carpenters). There is no limit to what you can sell on this platform, which includes bags, clothing, jewelry, home décor and furniture, toys, art, as well as craft supplies and tools. You can also sell vintage items on this platform which should at least be 20 years old. Etsy is also a famous stock where people invest their money in the hope to earn money via trading, as you can see here https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/ETSY/.

Real Earning Money Online Casinos

Although this is not a good way to earn money, some people also try to win real money by trying their luck in online casinos. Some sites create lists of online casinos where people can play for real money such as this one https://casinotop3.com/ja/cash-games/. However, there is not much skill involved here, it is more about fun and luck.

Selling Services

Like selling goods, selling online services like web design, e-commerce consultations, PPC (pay per click) ads and so on, also saw an increase in popularity. There are many tools and websites that allow you to sell such professional services, such as Upwork Inc, Fiverr, Guru, Hubstaff Talent and Outsourcely.

Social Media Influencers

With the pandemic and the increase in the use of technology (and it’s reach to people of all kinds of ages), becoming a social media influencer also paid well for quite some people. The most popular platforms for becoming a social media influencer are obviously Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok. Influencers that become popular usually Earning Money Online from the platforms themselves via ads or else via companies sponsoring them.

