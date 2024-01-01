Microsoft Is Ready To Enter The Mobile Industry Finally.

(CTN News) – Microsoft has responded to the mobile market demand and is now in a strong position to catch up. Recent acquisitions by CEO Satya Nadella, such as Activision Blizzard, have boosted their smartphone and Xbox divisions.

“Candy Crush Saga” has been a major contributor to their mobile revenue, with over 5 billion downloads. Microsoft’s investment in OpenAI allows them to tap into the AI market through ChatGPT, which gained over 100 million users in just two months.

These two investments by Microsoft enhance their ability to analyze consumer behavior through the data obtained from in-app purchases and cloud gaming subscriptions.

This move intensifies the competition with other major technology companies that are fiercely striving to match or exceed human intelligence.

Under Nadella’s leadership, Microsoft’s increasing influence in the mobile industry has given him the confidence to discuss the possibility of launching their own gaming app store.

Previously, the company showed support for Epic Games, the parent company of “Fortnite,” by testifying in their ongoing lawsuit against Apple and Google.

The lawsuit alleges that these tech giants exploit their monopoly power by forcing developers to use their proprietary payment systems, which take a 30 percent cut of purchases.

In addition, the European Commission has recently targeted six major tech companies, referred to as “gatekeepers,” which could potentially result in the development of third-party alternatives to the dominant operating systems.

With Microsoft’s strong brand presence, their own Xbox store could become an appealing alternative and pose a threat to the fees collected by Apple and Google.

According to analysts at Jefferies, gaming accounted for approximately 20 percent, or $17 billion, of Apple’s services revenue for the year ending September 2023.

Regulators may now pay more attention to dominance in the mobile industry, which could result in heightened regulatory scrutiny. This is a significant shift as Microsoft has managed to avoid such attention for the past 25 years since its involvement in a major US antitrust case.

Additionally, Microsoft’s increased market power could potentially lead to a positive outcome. When the iPhone was introduced twelve years ago, Microsoft’s former CEO, Steve Ballmer, dismissed its potential.

However, under the guidance of Satya Nadella, Microsoft may ultimately emerge victorious and prove Ballmer’s skepticism wrong.

