COVID New Cases Rise To 16,797 For Dec 8 In China From 21,439 Previous Day

(CTN NEWS) – On December 8, China reported 16,797 new COVID-19 infections, of which 3,637 were symptomatic, and 13,160 were asymptomatic, according to the National Health Commission.

A day earlier, the commission recorded 21,439 new cases – 4,079 symptomatic and 17,360 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China recorded 16,592 new local cases on Thursday, with 3,588 symptomatic and 13,004 asymptomatic, a decrease from 21,165 the previous day.

There were no deaths, the same as the previous day, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,235.

Mainland China had confirmed 357,652 COVID cases with symptoms as of December 8.

According to local government data, China’s capital Beijing reported 1,185 symptomatic and 1,488 asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, compared to 1,168 symptomatic and 2,194 asymptomatic instances the previous day.

The local health authority recorded 28 symptomatic instances and 303 asymptomatic cases, compared to 39 symptomatic cases and 327 asymptomatic cases the day before.

China’s National Health Commission released guideline for specifying how to better quarantine at home. Home quarantine can be lifted if two nucleic acid tests with Ct values are above or equal 35, and antigen testing is negative, it says.pic.twitter.com/jFsQktReEV — Zhang Meifang张美芳 (@CGMeifangZhang) December 8, 2022

Guangzhou, a city with almost 19 million people in the south, recorded 854 new locally transmitted symptomatic.

And 1,005 asymptomatic cases, compared to 911 symptomatic and 1,640 asymptomatic cases the day before, according to local authorities.

According to local government officials, Chongqing recorded 111 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 2,656 asymptomatic cases, up from 155 symptomatic and 3,006 asymptomatic cases the day before.

