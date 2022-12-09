Connect with us

COVID New Cases Rise To 16,797 For Dec 8 In China From 21,439 Previous Day
Iran Executes First Anti-Government Protester

Xi's Visit Deepens Saudi-China Ties With Huawei Contract

A 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Java Island In Indonesia

A Suicide Bomber In Indonesia Kills 1 And Injures At Least 10

China Declares Loosening COVID Restrictions Nationwide

China's Hopes Of Looser COVID Rules Prompts Fever Drug Rush

North Korea Executes 2 Minors For Watching K-Dramas

Roadside Explosion Kills At Least 7 In Northern Afghanistan

China's Xi Plans To Visit Saudi Arabia On Wednesday

China Set to Announce 10 New COVID Measures on December 7

North Waziristan Shootout Kills 5 Terrorists And A Soldier

Dollar Slips As China Relaxes Some COVID Curbs

COVID Claims 2 More Deaths in China As Some Curbs Relaxed

Mount Semeru Volcano Erupts in Indonesia, Over 2,000 People Flee

3 Chinese Astronauts Return Home After 6-Month Of Successful Mission

China's Xi Reluctant To Accept Western Vaccines Despite Protests

China Fine-Tunes COVID Policy As Beijing, Shenzhen Loosen More Curbs

Premarital Sex Offenders in Indonesia to Face Up to 1 Year in Jail

UN Condemns Myanmar Junta Over 11 Student Death Sentences

(CTN NEWS) – On December 8, China reported 16,797 new COVID-19 infections, of which 3,637 were symptomatic, and 13,160 were asymptomatic, according to the National Health Commission.

A day earlier, the commission recorded 21,439 new cases – 4,079 symptomatic and 17,360 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

Excluding imported infections, China recorded 16,592 new local cases on Thursday, with 3,588 symptomatic and 13,004 asymptomatic, a decrease from 21,165 the previous day.

There were no deaths, the same as the previous day, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,235.

Pandemic prevention workers gather before their shift to look after buildings where residents do home quarantine as coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreaks continue in Beijing, December 8, 2022

Mainland China had confirmed 357,652 COVID cases with symptoms as of December 8.

According to local government data, China’s capital Beijing reported 1,185 symptomatic and 1,488 asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, compared to 1,168 symptomatic and 2,194 asymptomatic instances the previous day.

The local health authority recorded 28 symptomatic instances and 303 asymptomatic cases, compared to 39 symptomatic cases and 327 asymptomatic cases the day before.

Guangzhou, a city with almost 19 million people in the south, recorded 854 new locally transmitted symptomatic.

And 1,005 asymptomatic cases, compared to 911 symptomatic and 1,640 asymptomatic cases the day before, according to local authorities.

According to local government officials, Chongqing recorded 111 new symptomatic locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 2,656 asymptomatic cases, up from 155 symptomatic and 3,006 asymptomatic cases the day before.

