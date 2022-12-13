Connect with us

3 Gunmen Killed in Kabul Hotel Attack, 2 Foreigners Injured
China's Reopening May Be Good for Thailand But Bad for Its Economy

Indonesia Coal Mine Explosion Kills 10, Rescued 4

COVID New Cases Rise To 16,797 For Dec 8 In China From 21,439 Previous Day

Iran Executes First Anti-Government Protester

Xi's Visit Deepens Saudi-China Ties With Huawei Contract

A 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Java Island In Indonesia

A Suicide Bomber In Indonesia Kills 1 And Injures At Least 10

China Declares Loosening COVID Restrictions Nationwide

China's Hopes Of Looser COVID Rules Prompts Fever Drug Rush

North Korea Executes 2 Minors For Watching K-Dramas

Roadside Explosion Kills At Least 7 In Northern Afghanistan

China's Xi Plans To Visit Saudi Arabia On Wednesday

China Set to Announce 10 New COVID Measures on December 7

North Waziristan Shootout Kills 5 Terrorists And A Soldier

Dollar Slips As China Relaxes Some COVID Curbs

COVID Claims 2 More Deaths in China As Some Curbs Relaxed

Mount Semeru Volcano Erupts in Indonesia, Over 2,000 People Flee

3 Chinese Astronauts Return Home After 6-Month Of Successful Mission

China's Xi Reluctant To Accept Western Vaccines Despite Protests

3 Gunmen Killed in Kabul Hotel Attack, 2 Foreigners Injured

Published

2 hours ago

on

3 Gunmen Killed in Kabul Hotel Attack, 2 Foreigners Injured

(CTN News) – A hotel in the heart of Kabul that is popular with Chinese tourists was attacked on Monday by armed men, according to the Taliban-run government. At least three of the attackers were killed by security personnel.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter that two foreigners were hurt while attempting to flee by leaping from the hotel balcony.

Near the assaulted hotel in the Shahr-e-Naw neighbourhood of Kabul, the Emergency Hospital, sponsored by an Italian non-profit, reported receiving 21 casualties—18 wounded and three already dead.

According to Taliban reports, the incident occurred at the Longan Hotel, a popular destination for Chinese and other international travellers.

Videos of the incident, which included smoke rising out of one level and gunfire, were shared on Twitter by a journalist in Kabul and confirmed by Reuters. A person was also seen attempting to flee the attack by leaping out of a hotel window.

According to Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran, the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. local time, and locals reported hearing a loud explosion followed by gunshots.

A day after meeting with the deputy foreign minister of Afghanistan to address security-related issues and to request greater attention for the safety of its post, China’s ambassador was attacked.

According to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency, the strike occurred close to a Chinese guesthouse, and the embassy in Kabul was carefully following the situation.

An inquiry for comment from Reuters went unanswered by the embassy.

A bombing at the Pakistani embassy earlier this month and a suicide explosion close to the Russian mission in September are just a few of the recent attacks in Afghanistan. Both assaults were attributed to Daesh.

The Taliban, who took control of the nation in August 2021 after US-led foreign troops left, have said they are committed to securing it.

