3 Gunmen Killed in Kabul Hotel Attack, 2 Foreigners Injured

(CTN News) – A hotel in the heart of Kabul that is popular with Chinese tourists was attacked on Monday by armed men, according to the Taliban-run government. At least three of the attackers were killed by security personnel.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter that two foreigners were hurt while attempting to flee by leaping from the hotel balcony.

Near the assaulted hotel in the Shahr-e-Naw neighbourhood of Kabul, the Emergency Hospital, sponsored by an Italian non-profit, reported receiving 21 casualties—18 wounded and three already dead.

According to Taliban reports, the incident occurred at the Longan Hotel, a popular destination for Chinese and other international travellers.

Videos of the incident, which included smoke rising out of one level and gunfire, were shared on Twitter by a journalist in Kabul and confirmed by Reuters. A person was also seen attempting to flee the attack by leaping out of a hotel window.

According to Kabul police spokesperson Khalid Zadran, the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. local time, and locals reported hearing a loud explosion followed by gunshots.

A day after meeting with the deputy foreign minister of Afghanistan to address security-related issues and to request greater attention for the safety of its post, China’s ambassador was attacked.

According to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency, the strike occurred close to a Chinese guesthouse, and the embassy in Kabul was carefully following the situation.

An inquiry for comment from Reuters went unanswered by the embassy.

A bombing at the Pakistani embassy earlier this month and a suicide explosion close to the Russian mission in September are just a few of the recent attacks in Afghanistan. Both assaults were attributed to Daesh.

The Taliban, who took control of the nation in August 2021 after US-led foreign troops left, have said they are committed to securing it.

