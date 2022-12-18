4 Cops Killed In Attack On Lakki Marwat Police Station In NW Pakistan

(CTN NEWS) – PESHAWAR – According to police, four Pakistani police officers were killed and four critically wounded in an attack on a police station in the country’s volatile northwest on Sunday.

Armed terrorists attacked the police station from two directions.

The police and the criminals engaged in a bloody firefight that resulted in the deaths of four officers and the injury of an equal number.

After the attack, the attackers ran away. Police have started looking for the saboteurs in the region.

Constables Ibrahim, Imran, Khairur Rahman, and Sabz Ali were among those killed.

President Alvi Denounces The Assault

The attack was denounced by President Arif Alvi, who also sent his condolences to the victims’ families. He also promised to keep working to eradicate the “remnants of terrorism” and prayed for the quick recovery of the hurt police officers.

Mehmood Khan, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan, also denounced the incident and demanded an investigation. The best medical care was also ordered for the injured police officers.

“The occurrence is quite regrettable. The martyrs’ sacrifices won’t be in vain, “He swore.

KP’s law And Order Deteriorated

In KP, law and order worsen. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s law and order situation has deteriorated over the past several weeks due to an uptick in threats and attacks against security personnel and prominent political figures.

The police are on high alert throughout the province, according to a story in The News, following the recent uptick in attacks in places like Peshawar, the southern districts, and the Mardan region.

According to a source cited by the publication, senior politicians have also reported getting threats in addition to the police. Some of them have even had grenade attacks on their homes.

لکی مروت : تھانہ برگی پر شرپسندوں کے حملے سے شہید ہونیوالے 4 پولیس اہلکاروں کی نماز جنازہ پولیس لائن میں ادا کردی گئی۔ پولیس کے چاقوچوبند دستے نے سلامی پیش کی. آر پی او بنوں سید اشفاق انور، ڈی پی او ضیاءالدین، اعلی فوجی و سول حکام سمیت پولیس افسران اور عوام نےجنازے میں شرکت کی۔ pic.twitter.com/T6vavwonrb — KP Police (@KP_Police1) December 18, 2022

Aimal Wali Khan, the provincial president of the Awami National Party (ANP) Pakistan, received a call regarding a plan to assassinate him, according to Samar Bilour, the party’s spokeswoman in the province.

Samar stated that the state must ensure the safety of its leaders and that if the state does not take action, it will have no choice but to take matters into its own hands.

Samar Haroon Bilour stated last week, “Aimal Wali Khan is not the only one receiving threats; Sardar Hussain Babak and others have as well, and the home of MPA Faisal Zeb has had two attacks in recent weeks.”

A grenade was recently thrown at the home of party Senator Hidayatullah in Peshawar in addition to the attack on ANP MPA Faisal Zeb’s residence in Shangla.

Terrorist Attacks

According to the research, the province has seen an increase in recent months in the number of terrorist incidents. From the middle of August to the last week of November, at least 118 terrorist attacks were reported in KP, according to official statistics.

In terror attacks across the KP, at least 26 police officers, 12 members of other law enforcement organizations, and 17 civilians were killed.

In addition, these attacks injured 37 members of law enforcement agencies, 10 civilians, and 18 police officers.

In November, there were assaults in a dozen different districts, including Peshawar, Mardan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Kohat, Bannu, and Nowshera.

سابق صدر آصف علی زرداری کی لکی مروت میں دہشتگردی کی مذمت آصف علی زرداری کا لکی مروت میں پولیس اہلکاروں کی شہادت پر اظہار افسوس خیبر پختونخوا میں دہشتگردی کے واقعات میں اضافہ باعث تشویش ہے، آصف علی زرداری @AAliZardari — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) December 18, 2022

According to KP Police, operations against terrorists have been stepped up, and during the first ten months of 2022, at least 539 alleged terrorists and declared offenders were detained in the province.

In addition, 141 people were killed, including 42 people carrying head money.

In the recent two days, the CTD claimed to have killed eight terrorists in North Waziristan and Nowshera who were affiliated with Daesh and other organizations.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Iranian Officials Arrest Famous Oscar-Winning Actress For Supporting Protests