4 Cops Killed In Attack On Lakki Marwat Police Station In NW Pakistan
Iranian Officials Arrest Famous Oscar-Winning Actress For Supporting Protests

North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles, Japan Increases Defense Budget

North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles As Testing Resumes

Muslim Women Donning Men’s Clothing Face Jail in Malaysia

Beijing Funeral Homes' Workers Struggles To Deal With COVID-19

Shanghai To Hold Online Classes Starting From Dec. 19 In Response To COVID-19 Outbreak

Landslide In Malaysia Campsite Death Toll Rises To 23

Japan Reveals Its Largest $320bn Military Build-up Since World War II

New COVID Model Predicts Over 1 Million Deaths in China through 2023

Japan Goes on the Offensive Against China and North Korea

Indonesia Attempts To Calm Tourists’ Concerns Over New Sex-Outside-Marriage Law

North Korea Conducts A Key Test To Build More Powerful ICBM

COVID Cases In China Have Increased To 2,157 From 2,000 The Previous Day

Military Probe In Japan Uncovers More Than 100 Cases of Sexual Harassment

Over 30 Chinese Companies To Be Trade Blacklisted By U.S.

COVID-19 Outbreak In China Began Before Restrictions Were Eased: WHO

U.N. Likely To Expel Iran For Women's Commission

New Zealand Bans Anyone Born After Jan 1 ,2009 From Buying Cigarettes

3 Gunmen Killed in Kabul Hotel Attack, 2 Foreigners Injured

5 mins ago

(CTN NEWS) – PESHAWAR – According to police, four Pakistani police officers were killed and four critically wounded in an attack on a police station in the country’s volatile northwest on Sunday.

Armed terrorists attacked the police station from two directions.

The police and the criminals engaged in a bloody firefight that resulted in the deaths of four officers and the injury of an equal number.

After the attack, the attackers ran away. Police have started looking for the saboteurs in the region.

Constables Ibrahim, Imran, Khairur Rahman, and Sabz Ali were among those killed.

Funeral of the four martyred policemen was held at the Lakki police line on Sunday morning. — Photo by DAWN

President Alvi Denounces The Assault

The attack was denounced by President Arif Alvi, who also sent his condolences to the victims’ families. He also promised to keep working to eradicate the “remnants of terrorism” and prayed for the quick recovery of the hurt police officers.

Mehmood Khan, the chief minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan, also denounced the incident and demanded an investigation. The best medical care was also ordered for the injured police officers.

“The occurrence is quite regrettable. The martyrs’ sacrifices won’t be in vain, “He swore.

Photo y: BRECORDER

KP’s law And Order Deteriorated

In KP, law and order worsen. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s law and order situation has deteriorated over the past several weeks due to an uptick in threats and attacks against security personnel and prominent political figures.

The police are on high alert throughout the province, according to a story in The News, following the recent uptick in attacks in places like Peshawar, the southern districts, and the Mardan region.

According to a source cited by the publication, senior politicians have also reported getting threats in addition to the police. Some of them have even had grenade attacks on their homes.

Aimal Wali Khan, the provincial president of the Awami National Party (ANP) Pakistan, received a call regarding a plan to assassinate him, according to Samar Bilour, the party’s spokeswoman in the province.

Samar stated that the state must ensure the safety of its leaders and that if the state does not take action, it will have no choice but to take matters into its own hands.

Samar Haroon Bilour stated last week, “Aimal Wali Khan is not the only one receiving threats; Sardar Hussain Babak and others have as well, and the home of MPA Faisal Zeb has had two attacks in recent weeks.”

A grenade was recently thrown at the home of party Senator Hidayatullah in Peshawar in addition to the attack on ANP MPA Faisal Zeb’s residence in Shangla.

/ GETTY IMAGES

Terrorist Attacks

According to the research, the province has seen an increase in recent months in the number of terrorist incidents. From the middle of August to the last week of November, at least 118 terrorist attacks were reported in KP, according to official statistics.

In terror attacks across the KP, at least 26 police officers, 12 members of other law enforcement organizations, and 17 civilians were killed.

In addition, these attacks injured 37 members of law enforcement agencies, 10 civilians, and 18 police officers.

In November, there were assaults in a dozen different districts, including Peshawar, Mardan, Bajaur, Mohmand, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Kohat, Bannu, and Nowshera.

According to KP Police, operations against terrorists have been stepped up, and during the first ten months of 2022, at least 539 alleged terrorists and declared offenders were detained in the province.

In addition, 141 people were killed, including 42 people carrying head money.

In the recent two days, the CTD claimed to have killed eight terrorists in North Waziristan and Nowshera who were affiliated with Daesh and other organizations.

