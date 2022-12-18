North Korea Fires 2 Ballistic Missiles As Testing Resumes

(CTN NEWS) – On Sunday, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into its eastern waters.

This was the country’s first weapons test in a month, and it came just two days after it claimed to have carried out a crucial test for developing a more mobile, potent intercontinental ballistic missile that would be able to strike the U.S. mainland.

The military of South Korea discovered the launch of two North Korean ballistic missiles from the Tongchangri region in the country’s northwest.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that North Korea has fired two ballistic missiles toward the sea. The officials gave no further details. https://t.co/RNkgdXKTgZ — The Associated Press (@AP) May 24, 2022

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea said in a statement that the missiles flew across the nation and into its eastern waters.

It stated that the missiles were fired around 50 minutes apart but provided no more information, including the particular weaponry released by North Korea or the distance the missiles traveled.

According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the South Korean military has improved its monitoring posture and keeps itself ready in close cooperation with the US military.

Officials from Japan also claimed to have seen the two missile launches from North Korea. According to its coast guard, the missiles fired from North Korea landed in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

According to Japanese coast guard officials, both missiles were shot down beyond Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The Sohae Satellite Launching Ground in North Korea is located in the Tongchangri region.

Where the nation has in the past launched satellite-carrying long-range rockets in what the United Nations has referred to as a covert test of ICBM technology.

North Korea tested a “high-thrust solid-fuel engine” for a new strategic weapon on Thursday at the Sohae plant, which experts say might enable it to have a more mobile, difficult-to-detect armory of an intercontinental ballistic missile that really can target the U.S. continent.

If the Sohae site was used for Sunday’s launches was not immediately known.

After launching its longest-range, liquid-fueled Hwasong-17 ICBM in development last month, which is capable of reaching the whole U.S. homeland, the North, last month, they conducted their first open weapons test on Sunday.

Scientists succeeded in a static firing test of the high-thrust solid-fuel motor on Thursday at North Korea’s Sohae Satellite Launching Ground, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).https://t.co/2Xmpw6huCP — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) December 16, 2022

Despite economic challenges brought on by the pandemic and pressure from the United States to scale back its nuclear program, North Korea conducted a record number of test launches of other missiles earlier this year.

North Korea has justified its weapon tests as necessary for self-defense against the stepped-up military exercises between the United States and South Korea, which it perceives as a practice invasion.

However, some observers believe North Korea most likely utilized the military training of its adversaries as a pretext to expand its arsenal and gain more negotiating power with the United States.

The solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) is one of the high-tech weapons systems that North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un promised to acquire at a significant conference of the ruling Workers’ Party early last year.

This is the weapon that North Korea claimed it could build with the recently tested motor. Kim also stated that he would produce a rocket with multiple warheads and nuclear missiles that could be fired from submarines and surveillance satellites.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country will respond to continued threats by using nuclear weapons, state news agency KCNA reported. — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2022

Solid-propellant rockets have their fuel pre-loaded within, which reduces launch preparation time, boosts the weapon’s mobility, and makes it more difficult for observers to observe what is happening before liftoff.

Short-range, solid-fueled ballistic missiles from North Korea already have an expanding arsenal that are aimed against strategic South Korean targets, including American military installations there.

As North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missile tests in recent years have been conducted at a steep angle to avoid nearby nations, the precise status of its nuclear assault capacity remains a mystery.

Given the length of time it has invested in developing its nuclear program, some experts believe North Korea now possesses operational nuclear-tipped missiles that are capable of striking the whole United States.

Others disagree, claiming that Korea has yet to openly demonstrate that it has the technology necessary to shield warheads from the harsh conditions of atmospheric reentry.

Meaning that it is still years away from getting such weapons.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

Muslim Women Donning Men’s Clothing Face Jail in Malaysia

Beijing Funeral Homes’ Workers Struggles To Deal With COVID-19

Shanghai To Hold Online Classes Starting From Dec. 19 In Response To COVID-19 Outbreak