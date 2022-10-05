The Trailer For ‘Wakanda Forever’ Teases A New Black Panther Film

(CTN News) – The time has come to return to Wakanda Forever. The highly anticipated “Black Panther” sequel, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” hits theaters in just over two months, and Marvel just released an official trailer.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Opens in Theaters November 11.

This year’s biggest superhero film is “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” as theGrio previously reported. This film returns fans to Wakanda Forever and also deals with the loss of T’Challa, played by Chadwick Boseman

In the first movie. Sadly, Boseman passed away from colon cancer in 2020 before the sequel could be produced.

The first trailer for the sequel, which was released earlier this summer, struck an emotional chord with fans because it detailed the immense loss of King T’Challa.

However, the newly released video digs deeper into the plot of the sequel, including an underwater conflict between Wakanda and the underwater kingdom of Talocan.

There is no doubt that Wakanda and its place on the world stage are in danger of being overrun by a tyrant, Namor. This character appears to be a central character as well as a potential villain.

A full glimpse of the Black Panther suit is shown at the end of the trailer for the first time. The trailer confirms one thing that is certain: the Black Panther is indeed returning in the upcoming film, although the identity of the person behind the mask isn’t revealed.

“Entertainment Weekly” interviewed writer and director Ryan Coogler about the film’s trailer and how he came up with this concept as a result of the unexpected death of Boseman.

It was imperative to me to find a way where I could feel like I was able to keep on moving forward, and a way where our ‘Black Panther’ family could keep on moving forward,” Coogler told the outlet. As I started to think about it, I came up with a film that had elements of the one that we had just finished writing.

The themes were also applied to people who were just as hurt as I was. This helped us to emerge out the other side whole. I think the film would be quite a success.”

The director continued on to say, “I think there is a mist of loss over this film, and anamorphic lenses warp the images a little bit, ruining the effect.” It is true that profound loss can sometimes have a profound impact on how we perceive the world.”

