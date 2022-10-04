Connect with us

Health

'Unprecedented' Number Of Bird Flu Cases in Europe and UK this Summer
Advertisement

Health

Flu Vaccines Are Available Again At Basingstoke Health Centers

Health

Health; Sleeping With Your Phone Is Harmful To Your Health

Health

Using Mosquito DNA To Prevent Malaria, New Scientist Reports

Health

How Do COVID-19 'Super-Dodgers' Work?

Health

Weight Training Should Be Combined With Another Activity

Health

How to Lose Weight Fast Without Exercise at Home: 62 Proven Tips

Health

Covid-19 Pandemic is Almost Over in Thailand

Health

Marlyne Barrett, The Star Of Chicago Med, Suffers From Breast Cancer Herself

Health News

Monkeypox Vaccine Provides Some Protection Against Infection, CDC Says

Health

Malaria Vaccine From Genetically Modified Mosquitoes

Health

A study shows that liver transplants to someone in need is safe and lifesaving

Health

Drug Addicts in Thailand Offered Free Rehab

Health

Thailand Legalizes Abortion Up to 20 Weeks of Pregnancy

Health

Are You Suffering Heel Pain? Here Are 3 Main Causes

Health

What Is a Medicare Advantage (Part C) Plan

Health

Anti-Covid-19 Nasal Spray to Be Released in Thailand

Health

People Opting for Urgent Care Over Emergency Care in 2022

Health

Mesothelioma; Day Of Awareness For Mesothelioma

Health

How Plastic And Reconstructive Surgery Can Help Repair Your Self-Esteem

Health

‘Unprecedented’ Number Of Bird Flu Cases in Europe and UK this Summer

Avatar of Arsi Mughal

Published

6 seconds ago

on

'Unprecedented' Number Of Bird Flu Cases in Europe and UK this Summer

(CTN News) – A record number of cases of Bird flu have been reported in the UK and Europe this summer, with 47.7m birds culled since last autumn.

Since last year, poultry producers from Norway’s Svalbard islands to southern Portugal have reported almost 2,500 outbreaks.

According to the latest update from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, European Food Safety Authority, and the EU reference laboratory, thousands of outbreaks have been reported in wild birds.

Breeding colonies of sea birds on the north Atlantic coast were devastated by the virus.

With warmer weather and the end of wild bird migration, Bird flu outbreaks have declined in recent years.

However, outbreaks have continued across the UK and elsewhere in Europe this summer, causing fears that highly pathogenic Bird flu variants will now endemic in wild birds.

Domesticated bird Flu outbreaks were five times higher from June to September than last year. Experts say that the Bird Flu has spread to all kinds of birds now.

Across the Atlantic Ocean, outbreaks have spread along migration routes from Europe to North America, killing millions of poultry in the US and Canada.

This winter could see more Bird Flu outbreaks, Says experts.

ITTCGKSBTBIDLGEI77BS4WBITY

As autumn migration begins and the number of wild birds wintering in Europe increases, they’re more likely to get HPAI than last year because the virus persists in Europe, says Guilhem de Seze, the EFA’s head of risk assessment.

You might have to keep free-range chickens indoors if you have year-round infections in the UK and Europe.

A veterinary trial to test bird flu vaccines has started in France and the Netherlands, but there are questions about whether vaccinated birds can still spread the disease if infected.

EU wants “free range” eggs to be able to be labelled even if they’re kept inside.

Related CTN News:

Bangkok Ranked Among One Of The Top 5 Expat Cities

Flu Vaccines Are Available Again At Basingstoke Health Centers

Biden Welcomes COVID-19 Vaccines For Under 5 Kids, Says It’ll Give Parents Peace Of Mind
Related Topics:
Continue Reading