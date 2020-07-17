The 3 Best Ways on How to Convert DJVU to PDF Online

DJVU is a file format maintained by Caminova. It was developed by LizardTech and AT&T for storing scanned documents especially those having a combination of line drawings, pictures, and text. It is not that much used and most people prefer to convert it to pdf while exchanging documents. For converting DJVU into pdf file you will need DJVU reader and a converter. You can use an online converter or desktop converter based on your convenience. Internet explorer can read DJVU files so you do not have to download a reader separately.

Using DJVU to PDF online converters

The best thing about online converters is that you do not have to download them. If you have an internet connection you can convert your files directly from the website. Moreover, most of the online converters are free you do not have to pay a single penny. Here we will discuss how can you use onlineconvertfree.com to convert files from DJVU to PDF.

It is an amazing online converter that you can use to convert your DJVU files into pdf format. It is free. Here is how to convert DJVU to PDF by following simple steps:

Step 1:

For converting files using online software you have to first visit the website so in this case visit its page via link onlineconvertfree.com. You can simply copy this link to your browser and press enter and this will lead you to the main page.

Step 2:

After you reach the home page, you will see choose file option there, it is for uploading files you want to convert. So simply upload your files or drag the files from the desired folder and it will start uploading files.

Step 3:

After uploading is completed choose pdf as target promoter. Click on the convert button and it will start converting your files.

Step 4:

You have to wait for a while until converting is completed. Once it is done you will be notified and then you can download the file.

Desktop DJVU to PDF converters

In addition to online converters, you also have the option of desktop converters. In the case of desktop converters, you have to first download them and then you can use them for converting files. Make sure to find a trustable converter for your files.

Some desktop converters are also free but I would suggest you consider paid converters because they are better. Moreover paid software also offers a free version to use. Here I am going to discuss some desktop converters that you can download if you want.

Method 2: AVS Document Converter

AVS converter is a multi-tool converter that you can use to convert your from one format to another. It supports HTML, PDF, MOBI, EPUB, Word, and many other file formats. It is very easy to use and you can convert your files on your own without someone’s help. You can follow these simple steps to convert your desired files.

Step 1:

Visit the official website to download the software. Download the file and then install it on your device

Step 2:

After the installation is complete run the program. You will see the drag file option. Upload files from folder or drag files there.

Step 3:

After uploading the files choose the output format in which you want it to convert your files. Choose a folder to save your files and then press the convert now button.

Step 4:

After you have pressed the button, it will start converting your files. When the process is complete you can open the file from the destination folder.

Method 3: DJVU Converter

It is free desktop-based software for converting image files into different formats. Above all it can also convert DJVU to PDF documents. It can also convert DJVU files into JPG, JPEG, PNG, and TIFF formats. You can convert all pages if you want or can also convert selective pages. You can also adjust the image quality based on your needs. There are no complicated steps involved it is very simple to use. Here is how you can install and use this amazing desktop software.

Step 1:

Just like other desktop-based software you have to download it first which you can do from the official website. After downloading the program install it on your device.

Step 2:

After the installation is complete, open it, and select a DJVU file that you want to convert. The software will read pages and then will ask you if you want to convert all pages or some selective pages. Choose your option accordingly.

Step 3:

After this, you have to adjust the quality of the output file, adjust it based on your needs. After this select the output folder.

Step 4:

Now click on the convert button and when it is done you can view your file from the target folder.