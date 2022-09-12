How Send Money from India to US Digitally?

It is now possible to send money from India to US online in a matter of minutes!

There are many online money transfer services that allow you to do this, and we will discuss some of the best ones in this blog post.

Sending money online is a quick and easy way to get your funds to where they need to go, and it can be done for a fraction of the cost of traditional methods like wire transfers.

So, if you need to do an online money transfer from India to USA, read on for our recommendations on how to do it!

Here are the methods to send money.

Wire Transfer

Wire transfer is the fastest way to send money online from India to the USA.

The process is simple and quick and can be done from the comfort of your own home.

All you need is a computer with an internet connection.

To wire transfer money from India to the USA, you will need to have an account with a bank that offers this service.

Once you have an account, you will need to provide the following information:

Your name and address

The name and address of the recipient in the US

The amount of money you wish to transfer

Your bank account number

After you have gathered all of the required information, you will need to log in to your online banking account and follow the instructions for sending a wire transfer. The process is typically completed within 24 hours.

Foreign Currency Demand Draft

A Foreign Currency Demand Draft (FCDD) is a cheque drawn in foreign currency.

FCDDs can be issued by banks in India for amounts up to USD 25,000 or equivalent per financial year.

The cheque can be used to make payments in the country of the currency mentioned on the cheque.

To send an FCDD, you will need to visit a bank branch and submit a duly filled-out form along with the required documents.

The processing time for an FCDD is usually between two and four working days.

Online Money Transfer Service Providers

There are various online money transfer service providers like Zolve, Western Union, MoneyGram, Xoom etc.

that offer online money transfer services from India to the USA.

You can choose any of these service providers depending on the rates they offer and the mode of payment they provide.

To send money online from India to the USA, you will need to create an account with the chosen service provider and then fill in the required details like recipient’s name, address, amount to be transferred, etc.

Once you have filled in all the required details, you can make the payment using your debit or credit card.

The funds will then be transferred to your recipient’s account within a few minutes.

Top Online Money Transfer Service Providers from India to the US

TransferWise

TransferWise is a popular online money transfer service that offers low-cost international money transfers.

You can send money from India to the US with TransferWise in just a few clicks.

Zolve

Zolve is another online money transfer service that is cheap, secure and reliable. With Zolve, you can send money online from India to the US easily in just a few clicks.

Western Union

One of the most popular ways to send money from India to the US is through Western Union.

They have a large network of agents and locations all over India, making it easy to find one near you.

They also offer online money transfers, so you can send money from the comfort of your own home.

The Bottom Line

Online money transfer from India to the USA is possible with the help of a few online companies.

All you need is internet access and a bank account. The process is simple and can be done in a matter of minutes.

