Watch ‘After’ Movies In Chronological Order Of Timeline

After: A lot of movies have been adapted into sequels. These films cover a wide range of magic and fiction, from the Marvel series to Harry Potter. There are also films about romance and relationships.

A good example is the After movies. The first installment debuted in 2019 and followed the story of Tessa and Hardin, played by Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin, respectively. Many sequels to the film have emerged as a result of its raving success. The fourth and final installment in the After series will be released this year. Therefore, here we give every detail about how to watch the Hollywood film After in chronological order.

How to watch After movies?

Netflix currently has all three After movies available. The fourth sequel to the romantic drama is slated to hit theaters in the US on September 07, 2022, and in Europe on August 24 and 25. Whether or not After Ever Happy will air on Netflix has yet to be confirmed.

What is After movies all about?

The film is based on the novel by Anna Todd of the same name published in 2014. The film follows a teenage girl who falls in love with a mysterious student during the first months of college and is directed by Jenny Gage. Starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as Tessa Young and Hardin Scott respectively, the film stars Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes Tiffin as leads. The cast includes Selma Blair, Inanna Sarkis, Shane Paul McGhie, Pia Mia, Khadijah Red Thunder, Dylan Arnold, Samuel Larsen, Jennifer Beals, and Peter Gallagher in supporting roles.

After movies in release order

”After” being released in 2019

”After” We Collided released in 2020

After We Fell released in 2021

About the fourth film ‘After ever happy’

Since its first film was released ”After” has gained a huge fan base. Fans have been waiting eagerly for the fourth sequel since After We Fell was released in 2021. It has, reportedly, wrapped up production and is currently awaiting release.

After Ever Happy’s fourth sequel was released on December 24, 2021. The trailer didn’t reveal many details about the plot, but it looks very promising and shows full drama. As Tessa moves to Seattle and Hardin discovers his biological father, the fourth film has a lot in store for audience members.

