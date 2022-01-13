Eternals 2 Release Date, Cast, and Here’s Everything You Should Know

Eternals 2 – Fans may be wondering again if there will be a sequel to Eternals now that it can be watched on Disney Plus at home. Despite the fact that Eternals 2 is clearly set up by the first movie, it remains to be seen whether we’ll see it.

While Choé Zhao’s epic movie brings a brand new superhero team into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Eternals does not have a warm welcome and has received mixed reviews (especially for a Marvel movie).

Marvel will never say never, as everyone knows. The following is what we know so far about Eternals 2.

Eternals 2 release date: When can Eternals 2 be expected?

Marvel hasn’t confirmed the release date of Eternals 2, but we will have to wait at least two years for it. Up until the release of Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania on July 28, 2023, the MCU is pretty busy.

There are also plenty of Marvel movies already confirmed, such as Fantastic Four and Blade, that are still awaiting release dates. Eternals’ sequel is unlikely to debut before 2024.

Due to the MCU’s expansion, sequels usually arrive three years after the first movie, so the November 2024 release date seems fitting. We will update as soon as anything is confirmed, but for now, it’s just speculation.

Eternals 2 cast: Who will return?

Assuming the sequel is confirmed, most of the cast will return, but the first movie was not without its casualties. Salma Hayek’s Ajak was killed by the Deviants (with help from Ikaris) and the lead Deviant Kro (voiced by Bill Skarsgard) murdered Don Lee’s Gilgamesh.

In the movie’s climax, Richard Madden’s character, Ikaris, flies into the sun (lol, yeah), seemingly to his death. None of the deaths rule out flashbacks despite their 7,000-year history.

That’s all for deaths, but Sersi turned Lia McHugh’s Sprite into a human, so she may not return. Sprite’s return may result in McHugh’s role being recast.

Gemma Chan’s Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani’s Kingo, Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos, Lauren Ridloff’s Makkari, Barry Keoghan’s Druig, and Angelina Jolie’s Thena will all return.

Kit Harington is also certain to return as Dane Whitman, potentially as the Black Knight, as hinted at in the movie’s post-credits scene (more on that later).

Harry Styles, who made his MCU debut as Eros, aka Starfox, in the mid-credits scene, will add even more star power to the sequel’s credits scenes.

Patton Oswalt voiced Pip the Troll in the first film, so we assume that he will return.

Does Eternals 2 have a trailer?

We mentioned above that Eternals 2 has not yet been confirmed, let alone started filming, so we’ll have to wait. In the meantime, you can watch Eternals on Disney Plus.

