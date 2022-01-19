When We Were Young Festival 2022: How Can I Buy Tickets?

An announcement has been made regarding the lineup for 2022 When We Were Young Festival, an event celebrating emo music, a subgenre of punk rock.

In 2006, the festival’s name was inspired by Adele’s song “When We Were Young” and The Killers’ “When You Were Young” in which frontman Brandon Flowers expressed strong feelings about emo music groups. ”We will discuss” How can I buy tickets to When We Were Young Festival 2022 and Who will be performing there?

How can I buy tickets to When We Were Young Festival 2022?

On January 18, 2022, the festival announcement was released via Twitter.

Register now for When We Were Young Fest’s pre-sale that begins Friday, January 21st at 10 AM PDT. Tickets start at $19.99. https://whenwewereyoungfestival.com”

Fans can sign up on the festival’s website to be notified of the presale that begins Friday.

The festival is set to take place come the fall on October 22, 2022, in Las Vegas.

Who is performing at When We Were Young 2022?

The emo/rock band ”festival” will feature many performers from the last two decades.

The list of some of the artists set to perform include:

Avril Lavigne

Dashboard Confessional

Paramore

My Chemical Romance

Bring Me The Horizon

A Day To Remember

Bright Eyes

Jimmy Eat World

How much do tickets cost for the festival?

information is available at the festival’s official website. There are several ticket packages available to those interested in attending the ”festival”. Tickets for the “Festival” are now available for pre-sale. At 10 a.m. on January 21, 2022, Pacific Standard Time.

Ticket packages for “When We Were Young Festival” include:

General admission tickets cost $224.99.

For tier one GA+ tickets, the price starts at $399.99 and can go up to $419.99.

The VIP package includes a hotel stay for $499.

The most expensive package costs $12,500.

