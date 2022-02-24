Spider-Man: Trio Recreates Iconic Memes, As The Film Gets Digital Release Date

Spider-Man fans got some exciting news from Marvel Cinematic Universe on Wednesday via its official Instagram account. A picture of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield recreating the viral Spider-Man meme was shared to announce the digital release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The picture was hailed as a ‘moment in history by fans.

Spider-Man No Way Home OTT digital release date

In the wake of breaking box office records, Marvel Cinematic Universe announced that the fan-favorite Spider-Man No Way Home will release on 4K UHD on March 22 and on Blu-ray on April 12, 2022. Fans were overjoyed not just by the news, but also by the way in which it was delivered to them. These three actors can be seen dressed as Spider-Man as they recreate the meme that shows three of their characters pointing at each other. Marvel shared the news by writing, “Of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on April 12 on UHD and 4K UHD!”

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Beats Avatar to Become The 3rd-Top-Gross Film Ever

Take a look at the post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel)

As the post was uploaded and titled Marvel the best, MCU fans could not contain their joy. Other people commented that the moment was ‘too perfect’ and called it a ‘moment in history. The work of art was also called a ‘work of art by some, while others wondered if it was real. As well as being flooded with MCU fans, Twitter was flooded with people who called this the ‘best thing’ they saw on the internet all day. After the meme was uploaded, fans said their love was now ‘complete.’