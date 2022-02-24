23.4 C
Bangkok
type here...
Hollywood NewsTrending News

Spider-Man: Trio Recreates Iconic Memes, As The Film Gets Digital Release Date

By Arsi Mughal
0
7
Spider-Man
Spider-Man

Must read

Arsi Mughalhttps://www.chiangraitimes.com

Spider-Man fans got some exciting news from Marvel Cinematic Universe on Wednesday via its official Instagram account. A picture of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield recreating the viral Spider-Man meme was shared to announce the digital release of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The picture was hailed as a ‘moment in history by fans.

Spider-Man No Way Home OTT digital release date

In the wake of breaking box office records, Marvel Cinematic Universe announced that the fan-favorite Spider-Man No Way Home will release on 4K UHD on March 22 and on Blu-ray on April 12, 2022. Fans were overjoyed not just by the news, but also by the way in which it was delivered to them. These three actors can be seen dressed as Spider-Man as they recreate the meme that shows three of their characters pointing at each other. Marvel shared the news by writing, “Of course, we got THE meme. #SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on April 12 on UHD and 4K UHD!”

Must Read: Spider-Man: No Way Home Beats Avatar to Become The 3rd-Top-Gross Film Ever

Take a look at the post here

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel)

As the post was uploaded and titled Marvel the best, MCU fans could not contain their joy. Other people commented that the moment was ‘too perfect’ and called it a ‘moment in history. The work of art was also called a ‘work of art by some, while others wondered if it was real. As well as being flooded with MCU fans, Twitter was flooded with people who called this the ‘best thing’ they saw on the internet all day. After the meme was uploaded, fans said their love was now ‘complete.’

Spider-Man No Way Home OTT release India

Through Book My Show’s digital platform BookMyShow Stream, the film will soon make its OTT debut in India. The Book My Show stream broke the news to Indian MCU fans on Twitter. Fans can’t wait to see the film’s digital premiere in the country on March 23.

Also Check:

Oscars Fan Favorites: Spider-Man No Way Home & Snyder’s ‘Justice League’

 No Way Home Blu-ray Version to Include Deleted Scenes

“Big” Marvel Characters Were Cut From Spider-Man: No Way Home

People Also Read

Previous articleThailand Scraps Day-5 PCR Test to Boost Tourism
Next articleBoris Johnson Defends UK Sanctions Against Russia and Promises To More Action
- Advertisement -

More articles

- Advertisement -

Latest article

Insomnia In Childhood: Early Symptoms Can Put You At The Risk

What To Ask In Technical SEO Interviews

SEO Software Market to Grow Rapidly In Future Years

Emmy Rossum Will Play Tom Holland’s Mother In ‘The Crowded Room’

Trudeau Ends Emergency Act He Invoked on His Own Citizens

Oscars 2022: Will The 94th Academy Awards Not Be Aired Live?

Omicron Infect 6,000 Children Under 5 in a Single Day

Cristiano Ronaldo Faces His Favorite Rival In The UCL With 25 Goals & 4 Hat-Tricks

Flooding From Fierce Rains Leave One Dead, 10 Missing in Australia

Boris Johnson Defends UK Sanctions Against Russia and Promises To More Action

Spider-Man: Trio Recreates Iconic Memes, As The Film Gets Digital Release Date

Thailand Scraps Day-5 PCR Test to Boost Tourism

Museflower Retreat & Spa Donates Funds and Gifts to Samanmit School

Anna Karen, EastEnders Legend, Dies in A House Fire at 85

Elden Ring Review: FromSoftware’s Most Accessible Game Yet

What Does Trove Mean? Today’s Wordle Answer Is Confusing

UEFA Champions League: Can Russia Still Host The UCL Final at St. Petersburg?

Guadalajara Open: Emma Raducanu Retires With a Hip Injury In US Open Champion

Western Nations Slap Powerful Sanctions on Russia Over Ukraine

Thai Army General Jailed in US$1.3 Million Fraud Case

© Canada, LLC. All rights reserved.CTN News ® is a registered Canada trademark of Media Max, Inc.

About Us

Popular Category

Editor Picks