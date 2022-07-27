Stevie Nicks, Will Perform at Her Homecoming Concert in Phoenix in 2022.

(CTN News) – As part of her 2022 tour, Stevie Nicks will perform in her hometown. He will be joined by special guest Vanessa Carlton at Ak-Chin Pavilion on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Earlier this year, Nicks launched her 24 Karat Gold Tour at Talking Stick Resort Arena, then known as Footprint Center, with Instagram, replaced by Tom Petty’s right-hand man, Mike Campbell, and Neil Finn of Crowded House.

In 2019, Nicks was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second time. Her first Valley performance since being inducted as a solo artist, having previously been inducted for her work with Fleetwood Mac.

Getting tickets for Stevie Nicks’ concert in Phoenix

Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, on livenation.com and ticketmaster.com.

According to Ticketmaster, presales begin at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

Pre-sales are scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 28 at livenation.com – a Live Nation presale, an HOB Foundation Room presale, and an Official Platinum presale.

The following steps should be completed at least 10 minutes before the sale begins, according to Live Nation:

Sign in to your account in advance to speed up your purchase.

Check that your payment info is current.

There is an eight-limit ticket per transaction.

This announcement arrives less than a week after Nicks’ life became the subject of a comic book, “Female Force: Stevie Nicks.”

Phoenix music history: A junkyard trip led to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Stevie Nicks’ connection to Phoenix

On May 26, 1948, Nicks was born to Jess and Barbara Nicks at Good Samaritan Hospital in Phoenix.

Despite this, she never attended school here. Since her father, an executive at Armour-Dial Greyhound Corp., was always moving, she grew up in Phoenix, Albuquerque, El Paso, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

In 1981, Stevie Nicks built a house near her parents in Paradise Valley, where she lived with her brother Chris, his wife Lori, and their daughter Jessica and wrote many songs.

People Also Read:

David Warner Dies, A British Actor Who Starred In ‘Titanic’

Paul Sorvino, Star of ‘Goodfellas’ And ‘Law & Order,’ Dies at 83

Mac Miller, I Love Life, Thank You, The New Album Is Now Available