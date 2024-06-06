Court Upholds Israel’s Ban on News Agency Al Jazeera

On Wednesday, an Israeli court upheld the government’s ban on the operations of the Qatar-backed news service Al Jazeera, citing national security concerns. A minister said he planned to prolong the 35-day ban by another 45 days when it expires on Saturday.

On May 5, Israeli police stormed a Jerusalem hotel room used as Al Jazeera’s office and said that the operation would be shut down for the duration of the Gaza conflict, accusing the broadcaster of promoting hostilities against Israel.

Al Jazeera dismissed the claims as a “dangerous and ridiculous lie” that put its journalists in danger. Wednesday’s court decision retroactively approved a 35-day restriction until June 8.

Tel Aviv District Court Judge Shai Yaniv stated that he had received proof, which he did not explain, of a long-standing and tight cooperation between the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and Al Jazeera, accusing the channel of advancing Hamas goals.

“Freedom of expression is especially important during a time of war. However, when there is considerable harm to national security, the latter concern takes precedence,” he wrote.

Al Jazeera opposes Israel’s military

According to court filings, Al Jazeera, which has opposed Israel’s military activities in Gaza and has reported from there during the war, told the court that the ban was disproportionate and that it did not inspire violence or terrorism.

Regarding the alleged Hamas ties, it stated that its journalists have access to confidential sources on both the Israeli and Palestinian sides. The channel has accused Israel of intentionally killing many of its journalists in Gaza. Israel claims it does not target journalists.

Following the government’s direction on May 5, Israeli satellite and cable television companies terminated Al Jazeera broadcasts. The communications minister said on Wednesday that authorities planned to extend the ban for another 45 days.

The United Nations Human Rights Office and the United States have both criticized the closure of Al Jazeera’s Israel operation.

Qatar, where senior Hamas leadership leaders are headquartered, is attempting to mediate a cease-fire and hostage release agreement that might put an end to the Gaza conflict.

Other country bans

Other Middle Eastern nations, including as Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, and Bahrain, have restricted or banned Al Jazeera.

Egypt has blocked Al Jazeera since 2013. It initiated the crackdown following the 2013 military ouster of an elected but contentious government led by the Muslim Brotherhood. Egypt considers the Brotherhood a terrorist organization and has accused both Qatar and Al Jazeera of aiding it.

In Washington, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated that while the United States does not always agree with Al Jazeera’s coverage, it respects it.

“We support the independent free press anywhere in the world,” he stated. “And much of what we know about what has happened in Gaza is because of reporters who are there doing their jobs, including reporters from Al Jazeera.”

Al Jazeera is a major news network based in Qatar. It started in 1996 and quickly gained global attention. Known for its independent and bold reporting, Al Jazeera often covers stories that other media outlets ignore or shy away from.

It broadcasts in multiple languages, including Arabic and English. The network has a reputation for being unafraid to challenge governments and powerful entities, making it both respected and controversial. Despite facing bans in some countries, Al Jazeera remains a significant player in global journalism.