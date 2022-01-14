Entertainment
Brazen Review: Netflix’s Serial Killer Thriller is Dead on Arrival
Brazen Review: In their pursuit of Oscar glory, Netflix has thrown money at some of cinema’s most celebrated directors.
While Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Bong Joon-ho’s Okja, and Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma have all won major awards, Netflix has yet to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, which is so clearly craving.
Netflix has, however, been able to make thrillers and romances that, while not faultless, always do just enough to keep you entertained and watching. Brand new to Netflix is Brazen. This film, however, doesn’t fall into one of the aforementioned genres, but rather combines the two in an engaging and seamless manner.
Adapted from Nora Roberts’ 2011 novel Brazen Virtue, this new film, out on Thursday, stars Alyssa Milano as Grace, a mystery writer, and crime expert who rushes back to her family home in Washington after receiving a distressing call from her younger sister Kathleen (Emilie Ullerup). Grace falls in love with Ed (Sam Page), Kathleen’s neighbor and cool-headed detective.
Ratings and reaction
A murder mystery version of a Hallmark movie lamented The New York Times. Variety said it was “slick, but increasingly silly.” The San Francisco Chronicle said it was “flashy bad, not boring bad.” We are not sick of seeing this. We are shocked by it.
As of the time of this writing, the movie has a 3.4/10 rating at IMDb based on responses from 226 users. Are you looking for a guilty pleasure you don’t have to think too hard about? The movie Brazen might be for you. You shouldn’t expect more than that from it though.
Reviewed online, Jan. 11, 2022. Rating: TV-14. Running time: 94 MIN.
