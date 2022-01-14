Brazen Review: Netflix’s Serial Killer Thriller is Dead on Arrival

Brazen Review: In their pursuit of Oscar glory, Netflix has thrown money at some of cinema’s most celebrated directors.

While Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Bong Joon-ho’s Okja, and Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma have all won major awards, Netflix has yet to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, which is so clearly craving.

Netflix has, however, been able to make thrillers and romances that, while not faultless, always do just enough to keep you entertained and watching. Brand new to Netflix is Brazen. This film, however, doesn’t fall into one of the aforementioned genres, but rather combines the two in an engaging and seamless manner.