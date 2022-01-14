Connect with us

Brazen Review: Netflix's Serial Killer Thriller is Dead on Arrival
Brazen Review: In their pursuit of Oscar glory, Netflix has thrown money at some of cinema’s most celebrated directors.

While Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman, Bong Joon-ho’s Okja, and Alfonso Cuaron’s Roma have all won major awards, Netflix has yet to win the Academy Award for Best Picture, which is so clearly craving.

Netflix has, however, been able to make thrillers and romances that, while not faultless, always do just enough to keep you entertained and watching. Brand new to Netflix is Brazen. This film, however, doesn’t fall into one of the aforementioned genres, but rather combines the two in an engaging and seamless manner.

Adapted from Nora Roberts’ 2011 novel Brazen Virtue, this new film, out on Thursday, stars Alyssa Milano as Grace, a mystery writer, and crime expert who rushes back to her family home in Washington after receiving a distressing call from her younger sister Kathleen (Emilie Ullerup). Grace falls in love with Ed (Sam Page), Kathleen’s neighbor and cool-headed detective.

Ratings and reaction

What do you think of this one? Sadly, the reviews so far aren’t particularly promising. Early reviews for Brazen seem to revolve around a sense of befuddlement. What the hell just happened?

A murder mystery version of a Hallmark movie lamented The New York Times. Variety said it was “slick, but increasingly silly.” The San Francisco Chronicle said it was “flashy bad, not boring bad.” We are not sick of seeing this. We are shocked by it.

As of the time of this writing, the movie has a 3.4/10 rating at IMDb based on responses from 226 users. Are you looking for a guilty pleasure you don’t have to think too hard about? The movie Brazen might be for you. You shouldn’t expect more than that from it though.

Reviewed online, Jan. 11, 2022. Rating: TV-14. Running time: 94 MIN.

  • Production: The film is a Netflix release and presentation of Mandalay Pictures, Puji Films, Vinik Productions, and Stephanie Germain Productions. Produced by. The producers are Stephanie Germain, Peter Guber, and Peter E. Strauss. Harvey Kahn and Alyssa Milano are the executive producers. Arielle Port and Adam Voghell are co-producers.
  • Crew: Director: Monika Mitchell. Screenplay: Edithe Swensen, Donald Martin, Suzette Couture, based on the novel “Brazen Virtue” by Nora Roberts. Camera: Bob Aschmann. Editor: Christopher A. Smith. Music: James Jandrisch, Jeff Tymoschuk.
  • With: Alyssa Milano, Sam Page, Malachi Weir, Emilie Ullerup, Matthew Aaron Finlan, Alison Araya, Colleen Wheeler, David Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Barry Levy, Lossen Chambers, Aaron Paul Stewart.

Brazen on Netflix: Alyssa Milano’s Crime Thriller “5 Things to Know”

German Police Arrest 2 in Brazen Gold Coin Heist in Berlin

Pattaya Police Find Truck Used in Brazen Escape by Three Convicts

 

