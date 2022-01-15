Scream 5: Who Dies? A list of Each Character’s Demise

Scream 5 – The Scream franchise returns to its former glory with the upcoming revival, which features many members of the original cast as well as a host of new faces.

Production seems to have scoured the world of television for their updated cast, which includes Jane the Virgin’s Jenna Ortega, Love, Victor’s Mason Gooding, and 13 Reasons Why’s Dylan Minnette.

Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette appear as Sidney, Gale, and Dewey, the most elusive targets of Ghostface killers.

With a Scream movie, there are plenty of gory kills to gawp at and this time no one is safe from the cloaked figure stalking Woodsboro.

Related:

Here’s a complete guide to all the character deaths in Scream 5 (2022), but beware: spoilers follow.

Vince Schneider (Kyle Gallner)

For the first time in a Scream movie, the victim of the opening scene survives their encounter with Ghostface, meaning the first death is a bit later than usual. Vince Schneider, the film’s most disposable character, only makes a couple of brief appearances before dying in a brutal fashion. Fans will find a fun Easter egg in his final scene, however, as Nick Cave’s Red Right-Hand plays in the car moments before his demise. The song was the main theme for the original Scream trilogy. Judy Hicks (Marley Shelton) Wes Hicks is assured by friends that Ghostface will never target his mother – as she appears in only “inferior” sequels to Stab – but this proves fatally incorrect. Sheriff Hicks, who made her movie debut in Scream 4, is on her way to pick up takeout when she receives a call from the mystery murderer. The voice on the line threatens to kill Judy’s son, who was left home alone, causing her to rush back and rush to the door, where she is killed before she can warn him of the danger. Wes Hicks (Dylan Minnette) Unfortunately, Wes doesn’t live as long as his mother. He is first attacked after stepping into the shower by Woodsboro’s notorious murderer, implying that an homage to Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho may be on the horizon. After a couple of fake-outs from mischievous directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, he is picked off soon after returning downstairs. Dewey Riley (David Arquette) This one is guaranteed to get fans talking. David Arquette’s Dewey ends the Scream series with this fifth film following a 25-year battle with Ghostface clones. You are lulled into a false sense of security after Dewey almost stabs the killer in close quarters, only to exclaim “not today” before shooting him several times in the chest. Liv McKenzie (Sonia Ben Ammar) A Scream movie always ends with a poorly timed party that turns into a bloodbath, with Woodsboro High student Liv dying as the first victim. After the house is evacuated, Amber is one of the last people left inside and is briefly suspected of being the killer until she reveals herself by shooting her friend in the head.

Amber Freeman (Mikey Madison) Amber Freeman turns out to be the first Ghostface killer in this film, as well as the one who killed franchise favorite Dewey. Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid)

Jack Quaid’s Richie Kirsch is revealed to be Amber’s accomplice, who wormed his way into Sam Carpenter’s life after discovering that she is the illegitimate daughter of Billy Loomis.

Also Check: