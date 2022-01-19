How I Met Your Father Streaming: Where to Watch It?

The central concept behind the hit CBS series How I Met Your Mother returns in the spin-off (of sorts) How I Met Your Father. While the original series concluded in 2014, a couple of attempts to spin off the plot – a love story told entirely in flashback with a mystery hook – failed to take off. In 2014, CBS canceled its spinoff series “How I Met Your Dad,” starring Greta Gerwig after filming a pilot. In 2016, the idea of a female-starring spinoff was revived, but it did not take off.

It’s finally here – Hilary Duff stars in “How I Met Your Father,” but there are a few key differences from the original series, namely where you can watch it. Here’s everything you need to know.

Is “How I Met Your Father” Streaming?

‘How I Met Your Father’ is a Hulu original and is streaming exclusively on Hulu after its premiere on Jan. 18.

Is “How I Met Your Father” on TV?

The show is produced by 20th Television and distributed by Disney Platform Distribution, and has no ties to CBS, which broadcasts the original series. The show cannot be seen on traditional television channels.

Are New Episodes Released Weekly or All at Once?

New episodes of the half-hour comedy will be released every Tuesday through the first season of 10 episodes.

What Is “How I Met Your Father” About?

Like the original show, the story of how the main character (voiced by Kim Cattrall) met her father in 2050 is told by an older version of the character to her son. Hilary Duff stars as Sophie, a photographer who is searching for her soulmate in 2021.

How I Met Your Father” Cast

Hilary Duff,

Christopher Lowell,

Francia Raisa,

Tom Ainsley,

Tien Tran Suraj Sharma

Watch the ”How I Met Your Father” Trailer

