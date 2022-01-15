Watch Scream 5: Will the New Slasher Sequel Stream or be in Theaters?

The fourth Scream movie was released over a decade ago. At the time, many believed that was the end of the franchise. They thought Craven’s death in 2015 would be the end. However, Ghostface has other plans in mind.

Get ready for Scream, the latest addition to the series. Although it continues the franchise’s story, the fifth installment is being billed as a relaunch. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are directing and writing the new version of Scream. Another killer in the movie is murdering teenagers in Woodsboro while wearing the Ghostface mask.

In Scream, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell reprise their roles as Gale Weathers, Dewey Riley, and Sidney Prescott, along with Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks and Roger L. Jackson as Ghostface. Among the new cast members are Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, and Sonia Ben Ammar.

Is Scream (2022) Streaming Online?

As of yet, there has been no word on when the new Scream movie will be available for streaming. Presently, it doesn’t look like you can watch the film from home, at least for the time being.