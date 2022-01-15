Connect with us

Hollywood News Trending News

Watch Scream 5: Will the New Slasher Sequel Stream or be in Theaters?
Advertisement

Hollywood News Trending News

Scream 5: Who Dies? A list of Each Character's Demise

Hollywood News Trending News

"Big" Marvel Characters Were Cut From Spider-Man: No Way Home

Hollywood News Trending News

Eternals 2 Release Date, Cast, and Here's Everything You Should Know

Hollywood News Trending News

Mission Impossible 7 Release Date, Cast & Trailer

Hollywood News Trending News

Peter Bogdanovich - Director of 'The Last Picture Show' Dies at 82

Hollywood News Trending News

Ghostbusters: Afterlife - When is the Streaming Release Date in the US?

Hollywood News Trending News

Morbius - Why has the Morbius Release Date been Delayed?

Hollywood News Trending News

Venom 2 - How To Watch Venom 2 Free Streaming Online

Hollywood News Trending News

The Batman Brand New Trailer is Here, Find Out The Released Date

Hollywood News

Watch Scream 5: Will the New Slasher Sequel Stream or be in Theaters?

Published

31 mins ago

on

Scream

The fourth Scream movie was released over a decade ago. At the time, many believed that was the end of the franchise. They thought Craven’s death in 2015 would be the end. However, Ghostface has other plans in mind.

Get ready for Scream, the latest addition to the series. Although it continues the franchise’s story, the fifth installment is being billed as a relaunch. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are directing and writing the new version of Scream. Another killer in the movie is murdering teenagers in Woodsboro while wearing the Ghostface mask.

In Scream, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell reprise their roles as Gale Weathers, Dewey Riley, and Sidney Prescott, along with Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks and Roger L. Jackson as Ghostface. Among the new cast members are Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, and Sonia Ben Ammar.

Must Read: Movie “The Cave Creates Huge Crowds at Chiang Rai’s Tham

Is Scream (2022) Streaming Online?

As of yet, there has been no word on when the new Scream movie will be available for streaming. Presently, it doesn’t look like you can watch the film from home, at least for the time being.

It is likely that Paramount+ will eventually include Scream as Paramount distributes the film. A Quiet Place Part II, for example, was released online 30-45 days after its theatrical premiere in 2021. It is unclear whether this practice will continue in 2022, but given the current COVID-19 situation, it seems possible.

When is Scream (2022) Releasing on Digital and DVD?

No official word has been given on when Scream will be released on DVD, VOD, and Digital. Most DVDs are released between 12 and 16 weeks after the theatrical premiere of a movie. Therefore, fans are likely to be able to get their hands on them by April or May of 2022.

Is Scream (2022) in Movie Theaters?

Absolutely! A screening of Scream is scheduled for January 14, 2022, in the US. Currently, you can only watch the film at your local theater, so if you want to watch it right away, be sure to go to your local theater.

The production of Scream was initially scheduled to begin in May 2020, but filming was postponed because of the global Coronavirus outbreak. Due to this delay, filming did not begin until September. Despite the delay, the team was able to complete the work in time for the film’s scheduled release date.

Also Check:

Drunken Tourists in Chiang Mai Get Shamed on Thai Social Media

4 Long-Term Data Storage Ideas For Your Business

Ways for Theaters and Live Performance Venues to Bounce

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog