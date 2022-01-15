Hollywood News
Watch Scream 5: Will the New Slasher Sequel Stream or be in Theaters?
The fourth Scream movie was released over a decade ago. At the time, many believed that was the end of the franchise. They thought Craven’s death in 2015 would be the end. However, Ghostface has other plans in mind.
Get ready for Scream, the latest addition to the series. Although it continues the franchise’s story, the fifth installment is being billed as a relaunch. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are directing and writing the new version of Scream. Another killer in the movie is murdering teenagers in Woodsboro while wearing the Ghostface mask.
In Scream, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, and Neve Campbell reprise their roles as Gale Weathers, Dewey Riley, and Sidney Prescott, along with Marley Shelton as Judy Hicks and Roger L. Jackson as Ghostface. Among the new cast members are Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mikey Madison, and Sonia Ben Ammar.
Must Read: Movie “The Cave Creates Huge Crowds at Chiang Rai’s Tham
Is Scream (2022) Streaming Online?
As of yet, there has been no word on when the new Scream movie will be available for streaming. Presently, it doesn’t look like you can watch the film from home, at least for the time being.
It is likely that Paramount+ will eventually include Scream as Paramount distributes the film. A Quiet Place Part II, for example, was released online 30-45 days after its theatrical premiere in 2021. It is unclear whether this practice will continue in 2022, but given the current COVID-19 situation, it seems possible.
When is Scream (2022) Releasing on Digital and DVD?
No official word has been given on when Scream will be released on DVD, VOD, and Digital. Most DVDs are released between 12 and 16 weeks after the theatrical premiere of a movie. Therefore, fans are likely to be able to get their hands on them by April or May of 2022.
Is Scream (2022) in Movie Theaters?
Absolutely! A screening of Scream is scheduled for January 14, 2022, in the US. Currently, you can only watch the film at your local theater, so if you want to watch it right away, be sure to go to your local theater.
The production of Scream was initially scheduled to begin in May 2020, but filming was postponed because of the global Coronavirus outbreak. Due to this delay, filming did not begin until September. Despite the delay, the team was able to complete the work in time for the film’s scheduled release date.
Also Check:
Drunken Tourists in Chiang Mai Get Shamed on Thai Social Media
4 Long-Term Data Storage Ideas For Your Business
Ways for Theaters and Live Performance Venues to Bounce
People Also Read
Watch Scream 5: Will the New Slasher Sequel Stream or be in Theaters?
“Big” Marvel Characters Were Cut From Spider-Man: No Way Home
Eternals 2 Release Date, Cast, and Here’s Everything You Should Know
Peter Bogdanovich – Director of ‘The Last Picture Show’ Dies at 82