Student Who Shot 15-year-old Classmate Arraigned in Court

A high school student who accidentally discharged a homemade gun and killed a classmate on Thursday was arraigned at a local juvenile court on Friday afternoon.

According to Pol Maj Gen Paisarn Wongwacharamongkol, chief of Nonthaburi police, the student faces recklessness charges, causing death and illegally possessing and carrying a gun.

On Thursday afternoon, the incident occurred in a computer classroom at Wat Lad Pla Duk School in the Bang Bua Thong district. Panicked students and a teacher initially told police that the 15-year-old boy was killed by a computer “explosion.”

According to Pol Maj Gen Paisarn, the student who brought the gun to school was actually a close friend of the victim. He told police he was carrying the weapon because he was arguing with another student.

Student was filled with regret

The student claimed he didn’t know how to use the gun but needed it to defend himself against his rival. He regretted killing his close friend, Pol Maj Gen Paisarn said.

According to the provincial police chief, the boy had wrapped the gun in his jacket, and it went off while wearing it. The gun belonged to an older friend who was a vocational student.

On Friday morning, Noppasil Ngamsud’s maternal grandparents held a religious ceremony at Wat Lad Pla Duk School in tambon Bangrak Pattana to comfort his soul and return it from the crime scene to his home.

Phra Khru Winaithorn Ngamsud’s grandfather said the boy’s father was no longer alive and that he had grown up with his grandmother.

The monk stated that he did not believe the boy with the gun was cruel, but those young people who receive education should have a stronger conscience.

He stated that he wished for his grandson to pass an examination to become a soldier. He added that he had prepared learning materials for the boy, including a tablet computer, but they were now obsolete.

