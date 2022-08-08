Connect with us

Fire At Ministry Of Energy Building On The 33rd Floor Under Control
(CTN News) – A fire has broken out at the Ministry of Energy building. A firefighter mobilizes a fire Recently, there have been no reports of any injuries or deaths as a result of the fire.

In the initial report, it was indicated that the fire may have started in a pile of construction waste on the 33rd floor, which is currently under renovation.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing at the Sutthisan fire station, where firefighters from the station rushed to the scene.

In response to a report from Rama 199 Radio Center, it was reported that the fire broke out at around 12:45 p.m.

The fire broke out inside the Ministry of Energy building on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road. However, the firefighters and Suthisan Rescue have been dispatched to the scene.

As for the Ministry of Energy’s building, they investigated and found that it was a 36-story building.

and at 12:54 p.m. it was reported that authorities had managed to control the fire inside the Ministry of Energy building on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road in the wake of the fire in the Ministry of Energy building.

