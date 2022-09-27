Learning
What is Netflix? – How to sign up for Netflix
CTN NEWS – Netflix is a subscription-based streaming service that allows our members to watch TV shows and movies without commercials on an internet-connected device.
You can also download TV shows and movies to your iOS, Android, or Windows 10 device and watch without an internet connection.
If you’re already a member and would like to learn more about using Netflix, visit Getting started with Netflix.
TV Shows & Movies
Netflix content varies by region and may change over time. You can watch from a wide variety of award-winning Netflix Originals, TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more.
The more you watch, the better Netflix gets at recommending TV shows and movies we think you’ll enjoy.
Supported Devices
You can watch Netflix through any internet-connected device that offers the Netflix app, including smart TVs, game consoles, streaming media players, set-top boxes, smartphones, and tablets. You can also watch Netflix on your computer using an internet browser. You can review the system requirements for web browser compatibility, and check our internet speed recommendations to achieve the best performance.
Plans and Pricing
Each Netflix plan determines the number of devices you can watch Netflix on at the same time and if you prefer to view it in Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD), or Ultra High Definition (UHD).
Compare our plans and pricing to decide which one is right for you. You can easily change your plan or cancel online at any time.
Get Started!
Follow these easy steps to start watching Netflix today:
- Visit netflix.com/signup.
- Choose the plan that’s right for you.
- Create an account by entering your email address and creating a password.
- Enter a payment method. As a Netflix member, you are charged once a month on the date you signed up.
That’s it. Enjoy Netflix!
How to sign up for Netflix?
Join the millions of subscribers around the world who enjoy unlimited award-winning TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more without a single advertisement.
As a Netflix member, you are charged once a month on the date you signed up. There are no contracts, no cancellation fees, and no commitments. You have the freedom to change your plan or cancel online at any time if you decide Netflix isn’t for you.
Signing up for a Netflix account is easy! Follow the steps for your platform below.
Android
To sign up from your Android device, visit netflix.com/signup from a mobile browser.
If you have the Netflix app from the Google Play store, you can start sign-up from the app. You’ll need to use a mobile or computer browser to finish signing up.
- Create an account by entering your email address and creating a password.
If using the Netflix Android app, you’ll receive an email from Netflix with a link to finish sign-up on Netflix.com using a mobile or computer browser.
2. Choose the plan that’s right for you. You can downgrade or upgrade at any time.
3. Enter a payment method.
4. That’s it. Stream on!
Computer
- Visit netflix.com/signup.
- Choose the plan that’s right for you. You can downgrade or upgrade at any time.
- Create an account by entering your email address and creating a password.
- Enter a payment method.
- That’s it. Stream on!
iPhone, IPad, or iPod Touch
- Visit netflix.com/signup from a mobile browser.
NOTE: Sign-up is not supported on the Netflix iOS app.
- Choose the plan that’s right for you. You can downgrade or upgrade at any time.
- Create an account by entering your email address and creating a password.
- Enter a payment method.
- Download and sign in to the Netflix app on a device running iOS 13.0 or above.
- That’s it. Stream on!
Smart TV and Streaming Media Players
- Open the Netflix app.
NOTE: If you need help finding the app, search our Help Center for “Using Netflix on,” followed by the brand name of your device (e.g. Samsung, Roku, Xbox). Some devices also have a Netflix button on their remote control.
- On most smart TVs and streaming media players, you will need to start by providing your email address or phone number.
- Once provided, you will receive an email or SMS text message with an activation link to continue the signup flow.
- Choose the plan that’s right for you. You can downgrade or upgrade at any time.
- Create an account by entering your email address and creating a password.
- Enter a payment method.
- That’s it. Stream on!
Set-top Box
- Open the Netflix app.
NOTE: If you need help finding the app, search our Help Center for “Using Netflix on,” followed by the brand name of your device (e.g. Samsung, Roku, Xbox). Some devices also have a Netflix button on their remote control.
- Choose the plan that’s right for you. You can downgrade or upgrade at any time.
- Create an account by entering your email address and creating a password.
- Enter a payment method.
- That’s it. Stream on!