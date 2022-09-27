What is Netflix? – How to sign up for Netflix

CTN NEWS – Netflix is a subscription-based streaming service that allows our members to watch TV shows and movies without commercials on an internet-connected device.

You can also download TV shows and movies to your iOS, Android, or Windows 10 device and watch without an internet connection.

If you’re already a member and would like to learn more about using Netflix, visit Getting started with Netflix.

TV Shows & Movies

Netflix content varies by region and may change over time. You can watch from a wide variety of award-winning Netflix Originals, TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more.

The more you watch, the better Netflix gets at recommending TV shows and movies we think you’ll enjoy.

For You: Here are Netflix’s Top 100 ‘Trending’ Shows & Movies

Supported Devices

You can watch Netflix through any internet-connected device that offers the Netflix app, including smart TVs, game consoles, streaming media players, set-top boxes, smartphones, and tablets. You can also watch Netflix on your computer using an internet browser. You can review the system requirements for web browser compatibility, and check our internet speed recommendations to achieve the best performance.

The Netflix app may come pre-loaded on certain devices, or you may need to download the Netflix app onto your device. Netflix app functionality may differ between devices.