What is Netflix? – How to sign up for Netflix

CTN NEWS – Netflix is a subscription-based streaming service that allows our members to watch TV shows and movies without commercials on an internet-connected device.

You can also download TV shows and movies to your iOS, Android, or Windows 10 device and watch without an internet connection.

If you’re already a member and would like to learn more about using Netflix, visit Getting started with Netflix.

Netflix content varies by region and may change over time. You can watch from a wide variety of award-winning Netflix Originals, TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more.

The more you watch, the better Netflix gets at recommending TV shows and movies we think you’ll enjoy.

For You: Here are Netflix’s Top 100 ‘Trending’ Shows & Movies

You can watch Netflix through any internet-connected device that offers the Netflix app, including smart TVs, game consoles, streaming media players, set-top boxes, smartphones, and tablets. You can also watch Netflix on your computer using an internet browser. You can review the system requirements for web browser compatibility, and check our internet speed recommendations to achieve the best performance.

The Netflix app may come pre-loaded on certain devices, or you may need to download the Netflix app onto your device. Netflix app functionality may differ between devices.

Plans and Pricing

Each Netflix plan determines the number of devices you can watch Netflix on at the same time and if you prefer to view it in Standard Definition (SD), High Definition (HD), or Ultra High Definition (UHD).

Compare our plans and pricing to decide which one is right for you. You can easily change your plan or cancel online at any time.

Get Started!

Follow these easy steps to start watching Netflix today:

Visit netflix.com/signup. Choose the plan that’s right for you. Create an account by entering your email address and creating a password. Enter a payment method. As a Netflix member, you are charged once a month on the date you signed up.

That’s it. Enjoy Netflix!

More: How to Watch Netflix for Free With iTop VPN?

How to sign up for Netflix?

Join the millions of subscribers around the world who enjoy unlimited award-winning TV shows, movies, documentaries, and more without a single advertisement.

As a Netflix member, you are charged once a month on the date you signed up. There are no contracts, no cancellation fees, and no commitments. You have the freedom to change your plan or cancel online at any time if you decide Netflix isn’t for you.

Signing up for a Netflix account is easy! Follow the steps for your platform below.