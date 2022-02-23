23.4 C
Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ May Become A Franchise After Its Box Office Success

By Arsi Mughal
Uncharted, the adventure movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Walhberg, was released earlier this month and has reportedly crossed $100 million at the box office. The movie follows the adventures of treasure hunter Nathan Drake, based on the popular video game franchise by the same name. Following the success of Uncharted, the makers plan to release more sequels and will probably continue the series.

Will there be an Uncharted sequel? Director Ruben Fleischer answers

Director Ruben Fleischer spoke to Deadline about the possibility of a sequel to Uncharted. Sony is appropriately superstitious and they don’t plan things without knowing how they’ll be received,” said the head of Sony Pictures. He also seemed to confirm that the movie will continue as a franchise. According to Cosmic Book News, the Sony head called Uncharted a “hit movie franchise.”

His memo read, “Uncharted has grossed over $139 million worldwide and is currently the fifth highest-grossing film of 2022.”. The movie has grossed over $100 million worldwide in just one weekend and has scored a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Must Read: Uncharted’ Review: Tom Holland-Starrer Has Unreal Stunts & A Little Comedy

 

Mark Walhberg also portrays Nathan Drake’s mentor Victor Sullivan in Uncharted. Ruben Fleischer, who directed Zombieland and its sequel Zombieland: Double Tap, will direct the movie. In supporting roles, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, and Antonio Banderas appear. The movie premiered on February 18 in India.

A wealthy, ruthless treasure hunter and his mercenaries threaten Nathan Drake and his partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan as they attempt to reclaim gold from the voyages of Magellan and find clues that may lead to Sam, Drake’s long-lost brother.” The Uncharted video game has been universally acclaimed and commercially successful and is one of the most popular video game series ever.

