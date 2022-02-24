Oscars 2022: Will The 94th Academy Awards Not Be Aired Live?

Oscars 2022: Recently, the Academy Awards announced a new set of details regarding the event going live in March 2022. Several categories of the Oscars 2022 won’t be presented live. Variety reports that this year’s Oscars 2022 Awards event will be more streamlined and television-friendly. Eight categories will be awarded off the air, then edited into the broadcast.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the list of nominations and revealed Kenneth Branagh made history by receiving seven nominations in individual categories for Belfast. The Oscars 2022 are scheduled to take place on March 27, 2022.

Oscars 2022 Won’t be Aired Live

Earlier this year, academy president David Rubin stated that after carefully listening to feedback and suggestions from the film community, their partner network, and all those who love the Oscars, they needed to make some decisions about the broadcast that are in the best interests of their show and organization. Additionally, they explained how they wanted to increase viewer engagement by prioritizing the television audience, adding that “every awards category must be televised, although eight awards will initially be presented in the Dolby Theatre before the live broadcast begins.”

In addition, it was mentioned that these awards categories would not be presented during the pre-show nor on the red carpet, instead, the in-person ceremony at the Dolby Theatre would begin one hour earlier to present eight awards categories before the live telecast begins. They will then edit the presentation and add it to the live broadcast.

In addition, it was informed that all the nominees in all awards categories will be announced on air, and the winners’ acceptance speeches will be broadcast live. The letter stated that people watching from home will not experience any changes in the flow of the event.

Documentary (Short Subject), Film Editing, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Production Design, Short Film (Animated), Short Film (Live Action), and Sound will be presented off-air. As for the categories that will be presented on-air, they include Actor in a Leading Role, Actor in a Supporting Role, Actress in a Leading Role, Actress in a Supporting Role, Animated Feature Film, Best Picture, Cinematography, Costume Design, Directing, Documentary (Feature), International Feature Film, Music (Original Song), Visual Effects, Writing (Adapted Screenplay), and Writing (Original Screenplay).

Oscar 2022 Nominations

Best Female actors in a supporting role

Jessie Buckley- The Lost Daughter

Ariana Debose- West Side Story

Judi Dench- Belfast

Kirsten Dunst- The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis- King Richard

