Connect with us

Health

Screening For Breast Cancer Is Effective Based On Detection Methods
Advertisement

Health

Here are 5 Ramadan Fitness Tips

Health

Thailand Warns Public Over Eating Raw Meat After Anthrax Outbreak in Laos

Health

Measles Confirmed In Two Chicago Residents And One Migrant Child

Health

PM2.5 Dust Particles in Thailand Endangered Over 10 Million in 2023

Health

Healthcare Should Be Awakened By UnitedHealth's Cyberattack

Health

Debunking Myths About Pet Medications: Insights from PetPawsRx

Health

Nature's Pharmacy: Exploring the Efficacy of Plant-Based Supplements

Health

Herbal Horizons: Unveiling Natural Wellness Supplements and Their Efficacy

Health

Recovering After Completing a Marathon

Health

Insights Into Prostate Cancer's New Subtypes Lead To Tailored Treatment

Health

CBD Gummies: The All-Natural Solution for Pain Relief and Inflammation

Health

Thailand Looks to Amend Surrogacy Law to Allow Foreign Couples

Health

CVS And Walgreens Pharmacies Will Soon Dispense Mifepristone

Health

How Do Fat Burners Work: Can They Help You Lose Weight?

Health

Measles Resurgence In The US: Rising Cases, Vaccination Challenges, And COVID-19 Impact

Health

Concerns Rise As Microplastics Found in Human Placentas: Potential Health Impacts Unveiled

Health

Despite Strong Headwinds, Novavax Expects 2024 Sales To Be Flat To Lower

Health

Taking Control Of Breast Cancer: A Tale Of Early Detection And Hope

Health

The Benefits of Mediclaim Policies: How It Can Help You Manage Healthcare Costs

Health

Screening For Breast Cancer Is Effective Based On Detection Methods

Published

15 seconds ago

on

Screening For Breast Cancer Is Effective Based On Detection Methods

(CTN News) – Journal of the American College of Radiology researchers found that standardizing breast cancer detection methods across practice sites is feasible.

Researchers from Duke University in Durham, NC, led by Sujata Ghate, MD, found that the study results could provide valuable information about screening in the U.S.

It may be possible to determine how screening mammography and supplemental screening options (ultrasound, MRI) contribute to reductions in mortality and morbidity from breast cancer by collecting method of detection data in the future.

According to the American College of Radiology (ACR) and the U.S. The American Cancer Society (ACS) and the Preventive Services Task Force, screening mammography at the age of 40 is the most effective method to prevent cancer. However, the group explained that there are disagreements regarding the risks and benefits of screening and what age is the best time to begin screening.

In its conclusion, it wrote, “[These] disagreements have led to conflicting recommendations that confuse patients and providers and miss opportunities to save lives.”

Breast cancer detection is tracked in some countries,

Whether screening with mammography or clinical examination. Using this tracking, breast cancer care can be adapted to changing technologies and populations, according to the group, which noted that U.S. databases that include breast cancer cases do not include information about how the cancer was detected.

“Without patient-specific data on the initial method of detection, national organizations turn to models based on historical data and variable assumptions that are subject to bias,” the report reads.

Through a study assessing the rate of assignment of breast cancer methods of detection in four health systems in four different U.S. geographical areas (Mid-Atlantic, South, Midwest, Pacific Northwest), Hate and colleagues evaluated whether patient-specific methods of breast cancer detection were feasible for inclusion in reports and registries.

A total of 2,328 patients were included in the study who were diagnosed with breast cancer between July 2020 and June 2022. A final categorization of BI-RADS 4 or 5 was assigned to radiologists at each of the four sites, and Ghate and colleagues reviewed patient charts to determine how often and how accurately a method of detection was assigned to all patients.

Detection methods included screening mammography in asymptomatic patients, patient or provider self- or clinical examination, or alternative methods (such as CT imaging with incidental findings).

In 94% of cases, the detection method was assigned by the radiologist and 96% were confirmed to be accurate by retrospective review.

“Our diverse pilot sites used different radiology information software systems, specialist and generalist radiologists, academic and community facilities, and a variety of dictation systems, but were still able to enter the appropriate detection method consistently and correctly, indicating that widespread assignment of [method of detection] may be possible and successful,” concluded the team.

SEE ALSO:

Here are 5 Ramadan Fitness Tips

Thailand Warns Public Over Eating Raw Meat After Anthrax Outbreak in Laos

Measles Confirmed In Two Chicago Residents And One Migrant Child
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

české casino

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies