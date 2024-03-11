Connect with us

Here are 5 Ramadan Fitness Tips
(CTN News) — The holy month of Ramadan is just around the corner, and while it has its blessings, fasting for long hours during this holy month can also cause some people concern.

The Muslim people observe fasting every day during Ramadan from sunrise to sunset, which results in people having low energy levels throughout the month.

Furthermore, as the timing of meals also becomes irregular during this month, people also tend to gain weight.

So what can they do to avoid such struggles during Ramadan if they want to avoid them in the future?

Here’s how you can stay active and fit during Ramadan.

Exercise during non-fasting hours

You must try to work out during the holy month of Ramadan when you are not fasting, such as after iftar or before suhoor, when you are not fasting.

In addition, replenish your energy levels with a healthy diet and plenty of water before and after exercise.

Strength training

If you can incorporate strength training into your exercise routine during Ramadan, you can maintain strength and muscle mass throughout the month.

Planks, squats, lunges, and push-ups are just some of the basic bodyweight exercises that you can do at home without any equipment.

When your body speaks, listen to it.

During Ramadan, you should pay attention to how your body feels during the fasting hours and adjust your daily routine accordingly.

As a rule, if you feel tired or low on energy during the day, it is wise to choose lighter activities or less intense workout sessions.

Keep yourself hydrated

If you are not fasting, drink plenty of water to keep your body hydrated to perform physical activity during the non-fasting hours.

For optimum exercise performance and energy levels, drinking plenty of fluids during non-fasting hours is essential to avoid dehydration, which may decrease exercise performance and energy.

Eat nutritious foods

Eating balanced meals during iftar and suhoor is a wise decision, as it provides the necessary nutrients and energy to remain active during these times.

To boost satiety and overall health, include healthy fats, complex carbohydrates for sustained energy, and lean proteins to help your muscles grow and repair.
