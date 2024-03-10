Thailand Warns Public Over Eating Raw Meat After Anthrax Outbreak in Laos

Thailand’s Department of Livestock Development is warning the public not to ingest undercooked meat following the publication of a news article regarding an anthrax outbreak in Laos. Ms Kenika Ounjit, a government spokeswoman, stated that the study was released on the World Forum’s Facebook page.

According to the post, three instances of anthrax were detected on March 4 in Soukhoumma district, Champasak province, Laos. Champasak shares a border with Thailand’s eastern Ubon Ratchathani province.

“Please avoid eating uncooked meat,” Ms Kenika said, including raw cattle, buffalo, goat, and sheep. The meat must be truly cooked.”

She described anthrax as a fatal disease caused by the bacteria Bacillus anthracis in contaminated soil or grass.

She explained that livestock may consume the bacteria, which can spread throughout their bodies, causing their blood to become black and finally killing them.

She explained that humans can get the sickness by consuming raw meat from contaminated animals. Symptoms can appear within two months of an infection, ranging from small blisters to headaches, diarrhoea, and shortness of breath.

If a patient receives a delayed diagnosis of an anthrax infection, he or she may die, she warned.

She added Thailand’s Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has directed the Department of Livestock Development to increase surveillance to prevent the disease from entering the nation.

She also stated that the department has ordered stricter animal quarantine and checks for smuggled livestock along the Thai-Lao border.

She said the administration also requests that farmers report any abrupt animal fatalities. So far, there has been no such outbreak in Thailand, she said, adding that the department will also create cattle vaccines to prevent outbreaks.

The Bacillus anthracis bacterium causes anthrax, a deadly infectious disease. Raw meat from cattle, sheep, and goats may contain anthrax.

Anthrax and Humans

Bacillus anthracis spores can remain in the environment for lengthy periods, infecting animals who ingest or inhale them. Understanding how anthrax spreads to humans and the numerous forms it can take is critical for prevention and awareness.

Humans can contract anthrax by handling or eating raw meat from contaminated animal corpses. Consuming raw or undercooked meat from infected animals may result in gastrointestinal anthrax illness.

This generally happens in countries where livestock are not consistently immunized against anthrax. The principal mechanism of infection in humans is through contact with sick or dead animals and contaminated animal products. Proper meat preparation is vital for destroying any potential spores and preventing infection.

Anthrax can manifest in a variety of ways after consuming raw or undercooked meat from anthrax-infected animals. Cutaneous anthrax from insect bites, inhalation anthrax by breathing in spores, and gastrointestinal anthrax from eating contaminated meat are the most common types that can infect people.

The most frequent type of anthrax is cutaneous anthrax, which manifests as an infection of the skin. Gastrointestinal anthrax affects the stomach and intestines, resulting in symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Understanding these variations is critical for detecting and treating anthrax infections quickly.

Knowing how anthrax can be present in raw meat and how it can impact humans allows us to take the appropriate precautions to avoid exposure and protect our health.

Proper meat preparation, livestock immunization, and excellent hygiene procedures are critical measures in lowering the danger of anthrax transmission from raw meat to people. Stay informed and safe.

