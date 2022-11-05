Connect with us

Health

Study Finds Monkeypox Mutations Make Virus Spread Fast And Evade Drugs And Vaccines
Advertisement

Health

Gene Therapy For Epilepsy

Health

Getting Your Flu Shot When You're Sick Is a Good Idea, right?

Health

Malaria Outbreaks In Ethiopia Were Caused By Asian Mosquitoes

Health

Dental Implant Procedure: What you Should Expect

Health

Top Ways to Get Affordable Dental Implants

Health

Neck Pain, 3 Ways Chiropractic Care Can Help

Health

WHO: Monkeypox Remains a Global Health Emergency

Health

African Malaria Progress Could Be Halted By Invasive Mosquitoes

Health

Roanoke's Flu, Respiratory Illnesses Are On The Rise.

Health News

Mental Health a Ticking Time Bomb in Thailand, Suicide Jumps 22%

Health News

Parents Refusing Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine for Children in Thailand

Health

Dengue Virus Kills 5 More People In Bangladesh, Hospitalizes 873 Others

Health

There's Bird Flu In SWLA Waterfowl

Health

COVID-19 Is Caught By NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan

Health

Trial To Treat Monkeypox At UC San Diego

Health

Study Finds Top COVID-19 Symptoms Have Changed

Health

Tuberculosis Return Blamed on Covid-19 Pandemic

Health

Flu Season Could Be Severe, Say UT Extension Experts

Health

In 2022, 6,883 Monkeypox Cases Were Reported In African Countries, Resulting In 173 Deaths

Health

Study Finds Monkeypox Mutations Make Virus Spread Fast And Evade Drugs And Vaccines

Published

16 mins ago

on

Study Finds Monkeypox Mutations Make Virus Spread Fast And Evade Drugs And Vaccines

(CTN News) – More than 77,000 people have been infected with monkeypox in over 100 countries worldwide, and, as with COVID-19, mutations have made the virus stronger and smarter, allowing it to evade antiviral drugs and vaccines.

A team of researchers at the University of Missouri has identified specific mutations in the monkeypox virus that are responsible for its continued infectiousness.

There are several possibilities that may emerge from the findings: modified versions of existing drugs used to treat monkeypox or the development of new drugs that account for the current mutations to increase their effectiveness in reducing symptoms and preventing the spread of the disease.

Kamlendra Singh, a professor in the MU College of Veterinary Medicine and Christopher S.

Bond Life Sciences Center principal investigator, Shrikesh Sachdev, Shree Lekha Kandasamy, and Hickman High School student Saathvik Kannan analyzed the DNA sequences of over 200 strains of monkeypox virus over a period of several decades, from 1965, when the virus began spreading, to outbreaks in the early 2000s and again in 2022.

In conducting a temporal analysis, we were able to observe how the virus has evolved over time, and a key finding was that the virus is now accumulating mutations in places where drugs and antibodies from vaccines are intended to bind,” Sachdev stated.

“In other words, the virus is becoming smarter. It is able to avoid being targeted by drugs or antibodies from our bodies’ immune responses, and it continues to spread.”

A needle in a haystack

For nearly 30 years, Singh has studied virology and DNA genome replication. The homology, or structure, of the monkeypox virus is very similar to that of the vaccinia virus, which has been used as a vaccine for smallpox.

In doing so, Singh and his collaborators were able to create an accurate, 3D computer model of the monkeypox virus proteins. This model helped identify both where specific genes are located and how they contribute to the virus becoming so infectious in recent years.

The focus of our research is on the genes involved in genome. Monkeypox, and monkeypox is a large virus with approximately 200,000 DNA bases in its genome, according to Singh.

The DNA genome for monkeypox is converted into nearly 200 proteins, which provides it with all the ‘armor’ needed to replicate, divide, and continue to infect others.

“Viruses make billions of copies of themselves, and only the fittest will survive, as mutations aid them in adapting and spreading.”

SEE ALSO:

Malaria Outbreaks In Ethiopia Were Caused By Asian Mosquitoes

Getting Your Flu Shot When You’re Sick Is a Good Idea, right?
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Recent News

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Learn Spanish Now

Learn Spanish


ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด

ผลบอลสด or บ้านผลบอล or ผลบอลสด888 or 7m or USNIB

Buy FIFA Coins

gamestop