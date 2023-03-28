5 CrossFit Workouts for Beginners: Get Started Today with These Effective Exercises”

Connect with us

(CTN News) – CrossFit is a high-intensity workout program that focuses on functional movements performed at a high intensity. It is an excellent way to improve your overall fitness and health, and it can be done by anyone regardless of their fitness level.

However, if you are new to CrossFit, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. This article will provide you with five CrossFit workouts for beginners to try today.

1. Cindy

Cindy is a classic CrossFit workout that is perfect for beginners. It consists of the following:

  • 5 pull-ups
  • 10 push-ups
  • 15 air squats

The goal is to complete as many rounds as possible in 20 minutes. You can modify the workout by using a resistance band for the pull-ups or doing push-ups on your knees.

2. Fran

Fran is another classic CrossFit workout that is perfect for beginners. It consists of the following:
  • 21 thrusters (squat with a barbell and push press)
  • 21 pull-ups
  • 15 thrusters
  • 15 pull-ups
  • 9 thrusters
  • 9 pull-ups

The goal is to complete the workout as fast as possible. You can modify the workout by using a lighter weight for the thrusters or using a resistance band for the pull-ups.

3. Tabata Squats

Tabata Squats is a simple yet effective CrossFit workout that is perfect for beginners. It consists of the following:

  • 20 seconds of squats
  • 10 seconds of rest
  • Repeat for eight rounds

The goal is to perform as many squats as possible in each 20-second interval. You can modify the workout by holding onto a chair or wall for balance.

4. AMRAP 10

AMRAP 10 is a short and intense CrossFit workout that is perfect for beginners. It consists of the following:

  • 10 dumbbell snatches (5 on each arm)
  • 15 goblet squats
  • 20 sit-ups

The goal is to complete as many rounds as possible in 10 minutes. You can modify the workout by using a lighter weight for the dumbbell snatches or doing sit-ups with your feet anchored.

5. CrossFit Total

CrossFit Total is a strength-focused CrossFit workout that is perfect for beginners. It consists of the following:

  • Back squat, 1 rep max
  • Shoulder press, 1 rep max
  • Deadlift, 1 rep max

The goal is to find your one-rep max for each exercise. You can modify the workout by using lighter weights or doing fewer sets.

Conclusion

CrossFit is an excellent way to improve your overall fitness and health, and it can be done by anyone regardless of their fitness level. These five CrossFit workouts for beginners are perfect for starting the program. Remember to start slowly and modify the workouts as needed to avoid injury.

