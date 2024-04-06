Bird Flu Outbreak In The US Is The Subject Of A CDC Health Alert

(CTN News) – Reports that a public health alert has been released by the This week, the Centers for Disease Control and Bird Flu and Prevention released an announcement on Friday informing clinicians,

State health departments, and the general public about the diagnosis of avian influenza in a dairy cow suspected of carrying the virus, which has been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Bird Flu and Prevention.

It was reported on April 1 that a farm worker from Texas had contracted avian influenza caused by the H5N1 strain of the Bird Flu virus. This is the second case known to have been reported in the United States of avian influenza caused by the H5N1 strain.

A case of the virus was reported in Colorado in 2022, and this is the first time the virus has been discovered in cattle, and it follows a similar case in 2022 in Colorado.

In order to prevent infection by the Bird Flu virus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that individuals who have been exposed to sick or dead, domesticated animals and livestock that may be infected with the virus should wear personal protective equipment (PPE), be tested for the virus, be treated with antivirals, be investigated, and be monitored.

In a statement released earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the recent outbreak of H5N1 bird flu in the United States does not change their assessment of the risk of it spreading to the general population, which they consider to be low.

It has been reported that the Texas patient’s only symptom as a result of the infection was inflammation of his eye, according to the state’s health department.

SEE ALSO:

COVID-19 Vaccines For High-Risk Groups To Be Piled Up In South Korea