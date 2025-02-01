Health Officials Warn PM2.5 Air Pollution to Get Worse Over the Weekend

The National Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command, PM2.5 air pollution will worsen in many provinces across the country, including Bangkok, until Monday.

According to Jirayu Huangsap, a Government Spokesperson for the National Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Command, the haze is primarily caused by wildfires, which accumulate PM2.5 dust in the atmosphere.

To address the deteriorating situation, he stated that the Command has directed all relevant agencies to tighten controls on outdoor burning, including ensuring that no one lights fires outside for any reason, and to take other measures to reduce airborne pollutants, particularly in areas where they exceed the safe limit.

He also stated that the Ministry of Public Health has been directed to place medical personnel on standby to assist vulnerable people such as pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and those suffering from heart or respiratory diseases.

In addition to the emergency medical centres across the country, the Ministry of Public Health has 76 provincial-level emergency teams and 878 district-level teams ready to visit people and provide assistance and advice.

In Chiang Rai Province, PM2.5 air pollution is moderate; however, some pollutants may cause a moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

Dr Warot Chotepittayasunon, a spokesman for the Public Health Ministry, stated today that they had prepared over 234,000 surgical masks and approximately 41,000 N95 masks for distribution to the vulnerable.

Dangers of PM2.5 Air Pollution

Meanwhile, Dr Piamlarp Saengsayant of the Central Chest Institute, citing studies, stated that PM2.5 air pollution dust contributes to an 8% increase in fatalities among cancer patients, 6% for lung diseases, and 4% for heart diseases.

Online pollution clinics report that from January 23rd to 29th, 1,564 people were treated for respiratory system symptoms, eye and skin irritation, sore throats, and runny noses.

The effects of PM2.5 air pollution and its larger cousin PM10, particulate matter 10 micrometres or less in size, can have a wide range of negative health consequences.

The smoke and haze produced by the combustion of organic materials can cause asthma attacks in people with preexisting conditions, worsening symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), or is the root cause of them in the first place, with prolonged exposure to both PM2.5 and PM10 lowering life expectancy, increasing the risk of cardiovascular problems, and decreasing lung function.

During the worst months of the year, when haze pollution begins to permeate the atmosphere, winds can bring massive amounts of carcinogenic dust into contact with the city’s inhabitants.

To elaborate on the risks that poor air quality can pose to health, short-term effects from exposure to smoke and pollution containing both PM2.5 and PM10 can include ailments such as pneumonia or bronchitis, as well as irritation of the respiratory tract (both internal and external) and skin irritation.

Long-term effects can result in permanently reduced lung function or emphysema (one of the symptoms of COPD), as well as heart disease and various types of cancer, with a preference for lung cancer.

PM2.5 air pollution’s extremely small particle size allows it to enter the bloodstream and travel to many parts of the body, where it accumulates over time, causing a wide range of carcinogenic effects.

With all of this in mind, being aware of air quality at specific times of the year would undoubtedly be beneficial, with apps like AirVisual providing constant AQI readings to keep track of pollution levels. Avoiding outdoor activities on particularly bad days, as well as wearing masks, would be significant actions.

