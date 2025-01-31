Chiang Rai Strictly Prohibits Burning from March 1st to April 30, 2025

Deputy Governor Mr Prasert Jitplicheep has initiated a strict no-burning rule for the entire province of Chiang Rai from March 1 to April 30, 2025. This ban applies to all outdoor burning, including agricultural fires, as part of efforts to reduce dangerous PM2.5 air pollution.

During these months, the area experiences a spike in PM2.5 pollution caused by agricultural burning, which harms air quality and public health. Violating the burning ban will result in fines or legal action.

Mr Prasert said farmers and residents must find alternative ways to manage waste. Authorities are stepping up patrols and will be monitoring compliance closely.

He said that officials from various agencies gathered to discuss and finalize plans for managing burning and fuel control from now until February 28, 2025.

All relevant agencies responsible for addressing forest fires and air pollution have been tasked with quickly preparing a provincial notice to inform the public about the open burning ban. Additionally, they are to organize activities to report progress and create a one-page update to keep the public informed about the government’s ongoing efforts.

He said the “Firebreak for Two Countries” event will be hosted at Phu Chi Fa National Park in Thoeng District, Chiang Rai Province, in February 2025. Preparations for this activity are currently underway.

The Chiang Rai Provincial Natural Resources and Environment Office and Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office will closely monitor the burning activities and PM2.5 pollution levels throughout this period.

Chiang Rai’s Annual PM2.5 Haze Problem

Every year, between February and April, Chiang Rai and northern Thailand face thick haze caused by agricultural burning. Farmers in Thailand, neighbouring Myanmar, and Laos often burn crop stubble to clear fields for the next planting season.

This practice releases massive amounts of smoke and pollutants into the air, creating serious health and environmental problems. The haze contains fine particulate matter (PM2.5), which is dangerous because it can lodge deep in the lungs and even enter the bloodstream.

People in the region suffer from respiratory issues, allergies, and eye irritation, with sensitive groups like children and the elderly at higher risk. Tourism also suffers as visitors avoid smoky conditions.

Efforts to combat the problem, like promoting alternative farming methods and enforcing stricter laws, have made minimal progress due to weak enforcement and cross-border challenges. Until more effective solutions are found, the haze will likely remain a recurring issue. Residents often rely on masks, air purifiers, and indoor stays to cope with the poor air quality.

Related News: