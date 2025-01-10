Thailand Entices Tollywood ibomma Telugu Movie Makers

The Department of Tourism is striving to attract additional Indian film productions to Thailand by leveraging the “Tollywood” iBomma Telugu movie market in India.

Jaturon Phakdeewanich, Director-General of the Department of Tourism, disclosed that India’s film market is substantial, with numerous consumers of entertainment media, series, and films.

35 Indian films were filmed in Thailand from January to August 2024, resulting in an investment of over 265 million baht ($7.8 million). This ranking is the second highest among all foreign film productions in the country, according to statistics on foreign film productions in Thailand.

The Indian film industry, Tollywood, has selected Thailand as a prime location for the filming of its highly anticipated Ibomma Telugu films, according to Jaturon.

We anticipate that this decision will improve the visual appeal of forthcoming films and capitalise on Thailand’s vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes.

Thailand offers a diverse landscape that can enhance the storytelling of Telugu cinema, including modern urban settings, lush jungles, and picturesque beaches.

iBomma film productions to Thailand

Thailand is prepared to host Indian film crews, particularly in light of the incentive measures that provide cash rebates of 15-20%. This will be a significant factor in the decision to select Thailand as a filming location.

The Department of Tourism aspires to attract a greater number of Indian film productions to Thailand, which could potentially result in the development of film tourism, the creation of employment opportunities in the film industry, and the promotion of Thai culture and soft power to movie audiences.

Thailand has emerged as a top choice for filmmakers due to its accessibility and diverse selection of scenic locations, as they are increasingly acknowledging the potential of international locations.

The local authorities in Thailand have expressed their enthusiasm for hosting Telugu film crews, emphasising the mutual benefits of such collaborations.

The anticipated outcome of the influx of filmmakers from Tollywood is the promotion of tourism and the creation of job opportunities in the region, as well as the promotion of cross-cultural exchange.

New wave of iBomma Telugu films

Several prominent Tollywood directors have already expressed interest in incorporating Thailand’s distinctive locales into their upcoming projects, with the intention of captivating audiences in India and around the world.

The trend is also perceived as an attempt to enhance the cinematic experience for viewers by providing them with innovative narratives that are set against exotic backdrops. Thailand’s appeal as a filming destination may facilitate the development of a new wave of Ibomma Telugu films that exhibit the beauty of both Telugu storytelling and Thai landscapes, as the film industry continues to expand its international horizons.

This film promises to deliver a captivating blend of culture, adventure, and drama, and fans are eagerly anticipating the initial glimpses.

It appears that Tollywood is establishing a bridge between Indian and Thai cultures by expanding its cinematic boundaries with this thrilling change—one film at a time. Continue to monitor the forthcoming projects for additional information.

Trending News:

Post Disclaimer

The above article is sponsored content any opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and not necessarily reflect the views of CTNNews. For more information on our sponsored content policy click here.