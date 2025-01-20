Thailand to Launch Same-Sex Marriage Registrations, Boosting LGBTQ+ Tourism

Following the announcement that same-sex marriages will be legal in Thailand beginning this week, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is capitalizing on the trend by hosting trade meetings with businesses for couples interested in having their wedding ceremonies in Thailand.

Beginning on January 23, couples of the same gender can legally register their marriages.

According to Siripakorn Cheawsamoot, the deputy governor for Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the agency will launch marketing operations for LGBTQ+ people and couples next month the private sector to meet growing demand from this demographic.

According to him, the long-haul market achieved a new high of 9.79 million arrivals in 2024, surpassing the number of arrivals before the pandemic.

According to Mr Siripakorn, the Translation and Accommodation Team (TAT) needs to enhance prospective categories such as couples and LGBTQ+ persons to maintain this pace and accomplish its goal of 10.6 million visitors this year.

According to the (TAT), the LGBTQ+ demographic is a primary goal for Thai tourism because, on average, they spend forty per cent more than other tourists.

According to him, at least seventy tourism operators in Thailand will have the opportunity to meet with agents from the United States of America, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the Middle East, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

He stated that tourism trade meetings will occur in Bangkok on February 11 and 21.

The LGBTQ+ community is the primary focus of the first meeting, which will take place on February 11; all twenty organizations invited are market specialists in Western countries.

LGBTQ+ Tourism in Thailand: High Demand for Wedding Services Post-Law Change

Mr. Siripakorn reports that twenty Thai hotels swiftly secured the conference slots within two minutes. This eagerness stems from local businesses wanting to capitalize on this segment after the new law’s enactment.

At the second meeting, which is geared toward couples, seventy spots are available for Thai vendors; however, according to him, 150 hotels, destination management organizations, and wedding planners are interested in participating in the event.

“More hotels and wedding planners in Thailand have received inquiries from LGBTQ+ couples who are interested in holding wedding ceremonies after the bill was approved,” said Mr Siripakorn in his statement.

Throughout February, agents will assess tourism offerings in Bangkok, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and Krabi. They will also participate in tourism-related trade events.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is collaborating with four airports to celebrate “Amazing Thailand Romance Month” by hosting promotional events. These events include pre-registration and a fortunate draw upon arrival.