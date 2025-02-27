British Man Arrested in Chiang Mai for Overstaying his Visa a Staggering 25 Years

Thailand’s Immigration police have arrested a 60-year-old British man in Chiang Mai for overstaying his 30-day tourist visa by a staggering 25 years. He arrived in Thailand on January 9, 2000, and managed to avoid detection by immigration authorities for over two decades.

Immigration police described his case as a record-breaking visa overstay, surpassing the previous record of a Pakistani national who had overstayed by 10 years, according to reports from Chiang Mai News.

Authorities took the man into custody on Monday in Chiang Mai, northern Thailand’s largest city, where he had been living for the past 12 years. The news was shared in a Facebook post by local immigration officials.

During his initial years in Bangkok, the man started a family with a Thai woman, and they later moved to Chiang Mai for financial reasons. Police revealed that the man has no job and relies on financial support from his family in the UK.

He had been living in Thailand illegally for 9,135 days before being apprehended as part of a wider immigration crackdown. Officials are investigating how he managed to avoid detection for so long. His name has not been released.

The man admitted that he never applied for a visa extension after his initial permit expired. However, he successfully renewed his passport in 2018, raising questions about how he bypassed immigration checks.

Following his arrest, he was charged with overstaying his visa and will be deported back to the United Kingdom. Thai police confirmed that he is now awaiting deportation after legal proceedings.

The arrest occurred during a routine inspection in Chiang Mai, Thailand’s second-largest city with a population of about 1.2 million. The city is known for its large expatriate community; authorities often check for foreigners without proper documentation.

What You Should Know About Overstaying Your Visa

Overstaying your visa can lead to serious consequences, especially for repeat offenders. You could face hefty fines if you remain in Thailand beyond the period your visa allows. In some cases, you may even be banned from returning to the country.

Whether you’re visiting Thailand on a tourist visa, a long-term visa, or through the visa exemption program, the number of days you can stay is limited. The duration of your stay is determined when you enter the country and isn’t always the same as the validity of your visa.

The overstay clock starts ticking the day after your permitted stay ends. If you leave or extend your visa that day, you won’t be penalized. However, if you try to leave Thailand after overstaying, immigration officials will check your passport and entry stamp. They’ll notice the overstay and require you to pay a fine before departing.

Claiming you didn’t know your permitted stay period won’t help. The date you must leave is stamped clearly in your passport. Even if immigration officers make an error on your entry stamp, you must ensure the correct date is recorded.

It’s also important to understand that the immigration system determines your stay limit, not just the stamp in your passport.

If you overstay, it’s better to report yourself voluntarily. Penalties are less severe when you take responsibility:

As of 2024, the overstay fine is 500 baht daily, with a maximum fine of 20,000 baht.

Overstaying by more than 90 days leads to a one-year ban from Thailand.

Overstaying by over one year results in a three-year ban.

Overstaying by over three years comes with a five-year ban.

Overstaying by more than five years leads to a ten-year ban.

If your overstay exceeds 90 days, it’s crucial to act quickly to avoid harsher penalties. Consider contacting skilled immigration lawyers, like Siam Legal, for guidance on proceeding.

