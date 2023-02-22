Connect with us

Health

Pfizer's Vaccine for Infant Respiratory Protection Could Receive FDA Approval this Summer
Advertisement

News Health Regional News

Physician Petitions for Regulations on Cannabis to Protect Children

Health

How to Lose Weight Using Metabolism Boosters

Health

Pfizer, Valneva Hit An Ethics Roadblock In Testing For Lyme Disease

Health

Breast Cancer Symposium Highlights 2022 In San Antonio

Health

The Benefits of CBD: Exploring the Therapeutic Potential of Cannabidiol

Health

Blood pressure And Sodium In Len Rome's Local Health

Health

Is A Complete Liquid Diet Right For You? How Effective Is It?

Health

Study: COVID Infection Reduces Hospitalization And Death Risk

Health

How Do You Control and Manage the Risk of Hazardous Substances in the Workplace

News Health

Thailand's Bt300 Entrance Fee to Include Free Health Insurance

Health

The Benefits of Making Smart Choices When It Comes to Weight Loss Pills

Health

Chikungunya Response To Be Strengthened By Caribbean Nations, Says PAHO

Health

3 Tips Men Can Adopt to Get Rid of Stubborn Fat Faster

Health

The new Analogues of TPCA-1 Could Lead to More Effective Cancer Therapies

Health Lifestyles

Safe and Effective: Natural Anadrol Alternatives

News Health Regional News

Thailand's Health Ministry Accuses Rural Doctor of Inciting Unrest on Facebook

Food Health

Healthy Skin: 5 Fruits You Should Eat

News Health Regional News

Thailand’s Government Has Failed to Combat PM2.5 Air Pollution

Health

5 Lifestyle Changes That Can Help in Narcolepsy

Health

Pfizer’s Vaccine for Infant Respiratory Protection Could Receive FDA Approval this Summer

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Pfizer's Vaccine for Infant Respiratory Protection Could Receive FDA Approval this Summer

(CTN News) – By the end of this summer, the Food and Drug Administration may have approved Pfizer’s vaccine for newborn respiratory protection.

Pfizer’s Vaccine for Newborn Respiratory Protection

On Tuesday, Pfizer said that the FDA is studying the vaccine quickly. In August, just in time for the respiratory virus season, the government will decide whether to approve the injection.

Pregnant moms get a single vaccination dose in the late second to the third trimester of pregnancy.

Infants are protected against RSV from birth through the first six months of life, when they are most susceptible, by the antibodies that the injection induces.

Data from Pfizer’s clinical study showed that the vaccination was 82% effective at avoiding serious RSV illness in babies during the first 90 days of life. For the first six months of the baby’s life, the injection was roughly 70% successful.

Protection against RSV

There is currently no vaccination available to prevent RSV. Also, most vaccinations advised by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention should not be administered to infants under 6 months of age.

According to epidemiologists, RSV is the most common reason for the hospitalization of newborns in the United States.

By the time they are 2 years old, almost every kid has had RSV; in most instances, the sickness is mild and resembles a cold. Yet, babies are more susceptible to serious illness.

RSV may result in pneumonia and inflammation of the lungs’ tiny airways. Babies with RSV who are hospitalized often need IV fluids and oxygen assistance and may need to be placed on a ventilator to assist with their breathing.

Difficulties of Hospitals during RSV Outbreak

Infants with RSV may exhibit agitation, decreased activity and hunger, and breathing pauses that persist longer than 10 seconds. The infection does not usually bring on a fever.

In the autumn of last year, when the Covid-19 outbreak subsided, RSV surged as people mostly ceased using masks and engaging in social isolation.

Due to public health precautions, many children did not have RSV during the pandemic and, as a result, did not have immunity to previous infections when individuals resumed socializing, according to CDC authorities.

Last autumn, hospitals had difficulty keeping up with the enormous number of ill infants and kids. The RSV outbreak was described as “unprecedented” by the Children’s Hospital Association, which also urged the Biden administration to declare a public health emergency when it peaked in November.

Related CTN News:

The Bird Flu In Peru Kills 55,000 Birds And 500 Sea Lions

Which Is Better For Your Health Nuts Or Fruits?

Persistent Coughs: Here Are 5 Causes of Your Chronic Symptom
Related Topics:
Continue Reading