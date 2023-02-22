ChatGPT Launches Boom in AI-Written E-Books on Amazon

(CTN News) – While he had fantasized about it, Brett Schickler had never before considered the possibility of becoming a published novelist.

But, after finding out about the ChatGPT artificial intelligence initiative, Schickler believed he had been given a chance.

The prospect of authoring a book, according to Rochester, New York salesperson Schickler, “finally appeared feasible.” I believed, “I can accomplish this.”

Schickler produced a 30-page illustrated children’s e-book in a couple of hours using the AI program, which can produce text blocks from simple instructions and made it available for purchase via Amazon.com’s self-publishing division in January.

After finding a gold coin, Sammy the Squirrel—roughly animated using AI as well—learns from his woodland buddies the importance of conserving money.

He creates an acorn-shaped piggy bank, makes investments in an acorn trading company, and dreams of owning an acorn mill one day.

According to the novel, Sammy becomes the richest squirrel in the forest, the envy of his buddies, and “the woodland began thriving.”

Schickler claims to have made less than $100 from selling “The Wise Little Squirrel: A Story of Saving and Investing,” which is available for $2.99 on Amazon’s Kindle platform or $9.99 for a printed edition.

Even though it may not seem like much, it motivated him to use the program to write more novels.

According to Schickler, who utilized ChatGPT suggestions like “create a tale about a parent educating his kid about financial literacy,” “I could see individuals creating a full career out of this.”

Schickler is at the forefront of a movement examining the potential and constraints of ChatGPT, which debuted in November and shocked Silicon Valley and beyond with its astounding capacity to produce coherent blocks of text quickly.

The Power of Homework, “How to Write and Generate Content With ChatGPT,” and the poetry collection “Echoes of the Universe” are just a few of the more than 200 e-books named ChatGPT as an author or co-author in Amazon’s Kindle store as of mid-February.

And it keeps growing every day. Books authored using ChatGPT on utilizing ChatGPT have even become a new subgenre on Amazon.

Yet, because of the nature of ChatGPT and the unwillingness of many writers to reveal their use of it, it is very difficult to determine the exact number of e-books that AI could have produced.

The development of the software has already alarmed some of the largest names in the IT industry, leading Alphabet and Microsoft to rapidly introduce new AI-infused features in Google and Bing, respectively.

ChatGPT’s quick consumer acceptance has sparked a frenzy of activity in the tech community as investors pour money into businesses with an AI emphasis and have given technology companies a new purpose in the shadow of large layoffs.

After showcasing an interface with ChatGPT, Microsoft, for example, garnered adoring attention this month for their normally dormant Bing search engine.

Yet, because ChatGPT learns to write by scanning millions of pages of previous material, there are doubts about its veracity. Before CNET ceased its usage of AI, an AI experiment produced many corrections and what seemed to be plagiarism.

Source: Reuters

