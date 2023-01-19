RSV Vaccine is 84% Effective at Preventing Symptoms in Older Adults, Says Moderna

(CTN News) – On Tuesday, Moderna claimed that their anti-respiratory syncytial virus RSV vaccine successfully avoided illness in older persons.

According to the Boston biotech business, the vaccine was 83.7% effective at preventing lower respiratory tract illness in adults 60 and older, defined as two or more symptoms.

When three or more symptoms were present, it was 82.4% effective in preventing lower respiratory tract illness.

According to Moderna, no safety issues have been found throughout the vaccine’s clinical testing. According to the firm, a peer-reviewed publication will publish the trial’s safety and effectiveness statistics.

In 22 different nations, around 37,000 patients participated in the clinical experiment.

The RSV vaccine has not yet received FDA approval.

Moderna said it intends to apply for Food and Drug Administration clearance in the first half of this year.

In after-hours trading, Moderna’s shares increased by approximately 7%.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV infections kill 6,000 and 10,000 older persons yearly and cause 60,000 to 120,000 hospitalizations.

Children and older people in the U.S. had an abnormally severe RSV season in the autumn due to the widespread abandonment of public health measures in response to the Covid-19 epidemic, such as masking and social seclusion.

The company’s successful Covid injections and Moderna’s RSV vaccine use the same messenger RNA technology.

The Covid vaccination made Moderna a household brand and brought in unexpected riches, but it is now the only product the firm sells, and demand for it is dwindling.

The Boston-based biotech business is under increasing pressure to show that additional medications in its pipeline will be a success when they are released into the market. According to Morgan Stanley, the adult RSV vaccine industry is worth $7 billion to $10 billion.

