The Importance of Building Mental Resilience in Young People

Mental Resilience in Young People – In today’s world, it’s wrong to idealise youth life as a carefree developmental stage – children and teens undergo several problems, including adapting to new environments, bullying, domestic violence, poverty, etc., which can hurt their mental health. The capability to thrive despite these challenges is called resilience, but only a few have it.

Read on to discover how resilience is important for mental health and how to teach it to your children.

The Importance of Resilience to the Youth

Resilience teaches valuable life skills that enable young people to cope with life’s inevitable hardships and disappointments. These include undergoing transitions, new experiences, and other undesirable or unexpected situations.

Learning how to deal with ambiguity, change, and uncertainties at a young age prepares your kids for adulthood. This process often significantly impacts the success and failures in an individual’s life.

What are the Main Components of Resilience?

Here are the main components of resilience.

Emotional intelligence involves understanding how you feel and the best way to express your emotions to match the prevailing situation.

involves understanding how you feel and the best way to express your emotions to match the prevailing situation. Empathy and connection: this is the ability to understand others’ feelings and connect with them positively, regardless of their challenges.

this is the ability to understand others’ feelings and connect with them positively, regardless of their challenges. Flexibility: this involves considering various options before finding a solution to a problem. The solution mustn’t always be one.

this involves considering various options before finding a solution to a problem. The solution mustn’t always be one. Impulse control: the ability to resist the urge to find an instant solution or reaction. It would be best if you thought first.

the ability to resist the urge to find an instant solution or reaction. It would be best if you thought first. Optimism: choosing to look at the brighter side while shunning negativity.

choosing to look at the brighter side while shunning negativity. Self-efficacy: belief in your ability to solve problems and attain set goals.

How to Teach Resilience to Young People

The following are tips on how to teach resilience to young people.

Accept Change

Children and teens don’t usually warm up to change. However, you can teach your kids that change is inevitable and new goals can replace unattainable objectives.

To effectively do this, it’s essential to keep track of what’s going well and what’s failing. Then, help your children appreciate their wins while explaining that failures are part of life.

Give Hope

When your child faces painful situations, broaden the context and maintain a long-term perspective. Assure the kid that the future will be better, regardless of the magnitude of pain they’re currently experiencing.

An optimistic outlook builds resilience that sees your children through several unfavourable events. Always give hope that bad things are temporary and the best is on the way.

Make Connections

Teach your children the importance of connecting with other people, listening, and empathy. Start by forming a solid family relationship before asking your kids to find friends in the neighbourhood and school.

Teach Impulse Control

Optimism ensures that you maintain positivity, but you sometimes need to validate other feelings. For example, you can’t have an optimistic outlook when bereaved. The ideal course of action is to take a break and focus on your emotions in such scenarios. Acting too soon often results in wrong decisions.

Wrapping Up

With suicides and other adverse effects of poor mental health rising, now’s the time to ingrain resilience into your kids! Don’t wait any longer; you could save a life and more.

