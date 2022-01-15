Olive Oil or Avocado Oil: Which is Healthier? Read This Before Using Either

Olive Oil-Avocado Oil: A common ingredient in sweet and savory dishes alike is vegetable oil, regardless of how experienced you are in the kitchen. Most recipes will tell you what type of oil to use in certain entrees, but you may still be confused about what type of oil to use in certain types of cooking. You may already have olive oil and avocado oil in your pantry.

”Olive oil”: In Mediterranean diet recipes, olive oil is often used in hummus or salad dressings, as a marinade or dip, or when cooking veggies, meat, seafood, tofu or eggs,” explains Roxana Ehsani, RDN, CSSD, LDN, and National Media Spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics.

”Avocado oil”: Avocado oil is very versatile and has a similar nutritional profile to olive oil, as well as a neutral taste that may make it even more versatile in cooking and baking than ”olive oil’,” says Ehsani. “Its neutral taste makes avocado oil an excellent alternative to olive oil, which is more distinct in taste and flavor.”

Can you cook with avocado oil or olive oil?

The smoke point of each oil is necessary to answer this question.

Avocado oil is ideal for cooking foods like grilling, sautéing, roasting, searing, and baking since it will not begin to smoke or burn as quickly,” says Ehsani. “Avocado oil burns at a temperature of 482 degrees Fahrenheit, while olive oil burns at 375 degrees Fahrenheit.”

However, olive oil has a lower smoke point, so it should be used at lower temperatures.

Keri Gans, MS, RDN, CDN, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist and author of The Small Change Diet, adds that it may add some more flavor to salad dressings and pasta tossed with garlic and oil.

There is, however, a difference between extra virgin and pure ”olive oil”.

Extra virgin olive oil is cold-pressed and more sensitive to heat than pure olive oil. Extra virgin olive oil has a low smoke point, and its delicate oils are more susceptible to heat, and they go rancid more quickly, according to Ehsani. ”Olive oil” should be used for dips, salad dressings, and to drizzle overcooked foods, such as steamed vegetables.

How do avocado oil and olive oil stack up nutritionally?

”Avocado oil” and ”olive oil” have similar nutritional breakdowns, so choosing the “healthier” ”oil” is going to come down to minuscule amounts of nutrients.

According to Ehsani, ”avocado oil” has 120 calories, 14 grams of total fat (2 grams of saturated fat, 10 grams of monounsaturated fat). ”Avocado oil” provides 2 grams of polyunsaturated fats while ”olive oil” provides 1.5 grams.”

Vitamin E is a notable difference between the two. Although both contain vitamin E, ”olive oil” contains a bit more. ”Olive oil” contains 33% of your daily value of vitamin E, while ”avocado oil” contains 23%, says Ehsani.

