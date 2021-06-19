9 Delicious Healthy Candida Diet Friendly Recipes to Help Heal Your Gut

An overgrowth of Candida albicans, a type of yeast, can lead to infections in the body. The common symptoms of Candida include vaginal infections, fatigue, brain fog, and bloating. If you’ve ever been diagnosed with this condition, you would know how limiting a candida diet can be.

However, it doesn’t have to be all bad. Because when you incorporate healthy diet changes; it’s going to positively impact all facets of your health. Also, there are ways to make your diet fun too. For example, you can add fermented foods, lean animal protein, and low-starch vegetables.

With that said, let’s take a look at some excellent candida-friendly recipes that will help you control the overgrowth of this bacteria so you can live freely. For more recipes, you should get your hands on the book on Candida by Eric Bakker.

Vegetable Omelet

A good day starts with a hearty, healthy breakfast. Speaking of which, the omelet is almost everyone’s favorite breakfast food. It’s nutrition-dense, delicious, and also keeps you full for several hours.

For someone with Candida, there is a healthy twist on omelet. All you have to do is chop up some yellow and red pepper, garlic, and scallions (including white and green parts).

Use some salt and pepper to season it. Put it on a pan to fry. Serve it and enjoy. You can even use the same mixture to make egg muffins. Get a muffin tray and fill it halfway with this mixture. Put them in the oven and let them puff up. You can now enjoy your favorite breakfast in a brand new form.

You can also serve it with guacamole or kefir. The former is a great option simply because avocados and eggs go so well together. Guac is essentially onion, avocado, garlic, chopped cilantro, and a little bit of lemon juice mixed together. Both the recipes are rich in protein and healthy fats.

Avocado Chocolate Mousse

Just because you’re on a diet, doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your sweet tooth. This recipe comes to the rescue for those who cannot live without sweets.

The problem with most chocolate recipes is that even with bitter chocolate, you always have some sugar. That’s why it often comes in the way of your remaining health. This recipe tackles that problem because it carries only a little bit of cacao powder.

All you have to do is mash a large avocado and add 1-2 tbsp cacao powder to it. To make it tastier, add 1-2 tsp of coconut oil.

To sweeten the pot, you can use sweeteners like stevia. It is an excellent sugar substitute. Put it in the fridge to let it cool down. You are now ready to savor your healthy, delicious, and guilt-free dessert. On top of that, it carries excellent antifungal properties which is an icing on the cake.

Marinated Kale Salad

The recipe seems self-explanatory. All you have to do is use apple cider vinegar to marinate the kale. To that, you can toss in pumpkin seeds. The seeds are said to carry excellent anti-fungal properties. It’s perfect for gut health and even better for someone with Candida overgrowth.

Nachos with Rutabaga Chips

Candida patients need to stay away from most starchy vegetables. However, the vegetable rutabaga is good for those who follow the candida diet.

Rutabaga is loaded with anti-fungal properties. Also, this particular recipe replaces the regular corn chips which are, again, not good for someone with candida overgrowth. Instead, it uses oven-baked rutabaga fries with salt and coconut oil.

Spinach Artichoke Grilled Cauliflower Sandwiches

With a few changes here and there, you can include a cheesy sandwich into your diet and enjoy it too!

This recipe is perfect for when you’re feeling particularly indulgent. It has the creamy gooeyness of the grilled cheese and the nutrition of the artichoke and cauliflower.

Of course, you are going to substitute it with vegan cheese. Alternatively, you can also serve it with soup. Or you can include a salad too to turn it into a full meal.

Cinnamon Cookies

Candida and cookies – the two words don’t normally go together. However, when you use xylitol (as a sweetener) which packs an antifungal property rather than sugar, you can overcome the issues posed by the harmful refined sugar. It also uses cinnamon which is again, loaded with anti-inflammatory properties.

Remember, while adding vanilla to the cookies, make sure that it’s sugar-free. Some of the brands do come with sugar.

Oven Roasted Chicken with Veggies

For this recipe, you can use the entire chicken. Place it in the oven. You can roast the veggies separately or you can fill them inside the chicken also.

You can use anything such as peppers, onions, carrots, eggplants, tomatoes; anything you can get your hands on. Just don’t chop them too thinly.

For final touches, add some sesame oil. Once again, roast for about 30 minutes and it’s done.

Celery Soup

This soup is perfect for when you’re on a candida cleanse. It uses a paste of celery root and not the actual celery plant sticks. In terms of taste, it is similar to parsley.

Chop up some leeks and fry them a little. Now blend the celery paste before adding it to the leek pot.

To make it sweet, you can use half an apple. Herbs like thyme will enhance the taste even

better.

Use salt and pepper for seasoning. Add one and half liters of water and cook away. Since it is low-starch, it doesn’t become food for fungi.

Salmon Burgers

For this recipe, you are going to need high-quality salmon. Make sure to buy it from a good vendor or catch one yourself (if possible). There must be no preservatives added to it. You will also need parsley, garlic, apple cider vinegar, eggs, scallions, and sesame oil.

Deep fry the fish with coconut oil. Then serve it with a bed of salad made from all the above ingredients. You can also lay it on top of spinach or lettuce.

Bottom Line

None of these recipes fall short on taste. They will satiate all your cravings without becoming fuel the harmful bacteria.