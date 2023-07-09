Connect with us

(CTN News) – It was announced on Friday by the Massachusetts Department of Health and Brookline town officials that mosquitoes in the town had tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The positive samples were collected by town officials on Thursday, according to town officials. Despite the fact that no human cases have been found, officials are urging residents to take the appropriate precautions as soon as possible.

It is about this time of year that we often find the first evidence of WNV in mosquitoes,” said Robert Goldstein, Public Health Commissioner for the State of Washington.

“In order to avoid mosquito bites in the future, we are urging people now to begin taking steps to keep themselves safe.

Although WNV is capable of causing serious illness, there are a number of simple things that you and your loved ones can do to ensure that they are protected from the disease.”

In order to avoid being bitten by an infected bug,

Brookline Mosquito town officials have provided the following tips:

  • Keep yourself protected from insects by wearing insect repellent when you are outside

  • Whenever possible, stay away from areas that are mosquito-infested, such as swamps or wetlands.

  • Put on long sleeves and pants if you want to stay warm

  • If you are going to be outdoors during peak mosquito hours like dawn or dusk, you should avoid doing so.

  • Get rid of stagnant water around your home or business by draining it

  • Screens that are ready to install

  • The grass and bushes around your home should be kept short so that mosquitoes cannot hide in them.

In most cases, WNV is transmitted to humans as a result of a mosquito bite that carries the virus. If you are infected with this virus, you will likely only experience mild side effects, if any at all, if you do experience any at all.

The risk of serious illnesses for people over the age of 50 is higher than for people under the age of 50.

