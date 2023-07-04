Keep Mosquitoes Away This Mosquito Season: Tips To Prevent Bites

(CTN News) – Most of us have been bitten by mosquitoes at some point in our lives, but some mosquitoes can carry germs and diseases such as West Nile Virus, Zika, dengue fever, and malaria.

As part of its efforts to keep mosquitoes out of your home, the Blue Ridge Health District is offering tips on how to prevent bites.

What can I do to prevent mosquito bites?

To prevent insect bites, apply an insect repellent that is registered with the Environmental Protection Agency, such as those that contain 10-30 percent DEET.

Whenever you are outside, especially in the evening, wear long sleeves and trousers to protect yourself from the sun.

Mosquito netting should be used to cover strollers and baby carriers.

As much as possible, keep your windows and doors closed and make use of your air conditioning system.

Screens for windows and doors can be used, installed, or repaired as needed.

What can I do to keep mosquitoes from breeding?

Any place where there is water that collects could potentially be a breeding ground for mosquitoes. The best way to prevent mosquitoes from laying eggs outside your home is to remove any standing water that may be present there.

The saucers and watering trays of outside plants need to be drained on a regular basis.

Make sure that you change the water in the bowls of your pets, birdbaths and wading pools on a regular basis.

In order to prevent garbage pails and recycling bins from overflowing, you should flatten or puncture empty cans.

If you have buckets, wheelbarrows, toys, or any other containers outside you can flip them upside down.

It is a good idea to dispose of old tires that have collected water in them.

Drain flat roofs and open clogged roof gutters that have accumulated debris.

Cover your stored boats with a tarp once the water has been emptied from them.

Following a rainy day, make sure you shake out tarps that have collected water.

The outdoor faucets should be repaired if they are leaking.

