Thailand Now 23 Days With No Local Covid-19 Infections

Thailand’s government on Wednesday reported there were no new Covid-19 coronavirus cases and the country has gone 23 days without any local infections.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the health department, said there were no new cases among local people or quarantined returnees.

“We have been free of local infection for 23 days. Academics say the ideal infection-free period is twice the 14-day period, which is 28 days.

“Above all Please keep using face masks in order to make the record good for Thailand and the world,” he said.

The total Covid-19 cases remained unchanged at 3,135, 2,996 (95.57%) of whom had recovered. Eighty-one patients were at hospitals. Furthermore the death toll was also unchanged, at 58.

Dr Taweesilp said 41,345 returnees had been quarantined and 198 of them were found infected. At present, 10,285 remained at covid-19 quarantine facilities.

Global Covid-19 cases in 211 countries

Despite there being no new coronavirus cases in Thailand, the spokesman warned that the government still needed public cooperation in using the Thaichana check-in and checkout app. Which would help quickly trace patients if infection recurs.

Only 197,381 shops out of about 1 million nationwide had registered to use of the mobile app. Furthermore only 333,919 people were using it, he said.

Global Covid-19 cases in 211 countries totaled 8.26 million, up by 144,206 in the previous 24 hours. With 445,986 deaths, up by 6,901. Furthermore about 52% of the total cases had already recovered.

“The new confirmed cases were very high, almost 150,000,” Dr Taweesilp said. Severe cases numbered 54,594.

The United States had the most cases at 2.21 million and the most deaths at 119,132.

Brazil also ranked second by the number of confirmed cases at 928,834. Even more it ranked first by the number of newly confirmed cases at 37,278, while the figure in the US was at 25,450, ranking second.

“Brazil raises concerns… Its cases are soaring,” Dr Taweesilp said.

India also ranked fourth with 354,161 cases but had the most new deaths at 2,006. Followed by 1,338 in Brazil and 849 in the US. Russia was third with 545,458 cases and also 7,284 deaths. Thailand ranked 90th, he said.

Thailand’s Government Says No Travel Bubbles for Tourist

As Thailand continues to reopen the country after a draconian lockdown many health officials worry over a second wave of the Covid-19 Coronavirus. Lawmakers and health officials are now arguing over the Travel bubbles.

Some lawmakers in Thailand are saying Travel bubbles for general tourism may not become fact anytime soon. Saying the first people to benefit are likely to be working professionals. Also people attending international meetings, senior officials said on Wednesday.

Gen. Somsak Roongsita, secretary-general of the National Security Council and head of the government’s committee on disease control relaxation, said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) had not yet made a decision on Travel Bubbles.

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, as the CCSA director, doctors and security officials were concerned about the possible implications, and emphasized public health over tourism.

Source: Bangkok Post