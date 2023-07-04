Connect with us

New Breast Cancer Blood Test Is Coming From The University Of Sydney And BCAL
Keep Mosquitoes Away This Mosquito Season: Tips To Prevent Bites

Thailand Records 48 New Cases of Monkeypox Virus in June

Unlocking Inner Harmony: Exploring the Ancient Practice of Yoga for Stress Relief and Well-being

What is Diagnosis for Pneumonia, Thesis Writing & term Paper Writing Help

Using CBD Oil as a Catalyst for Personalized Healthcare

Life of an Alcoholic: The Dark Truth of Addiction

10 Tips to Keep a Positive Mind

How Anxiety and Depression Increase the Risk of Physical Illnesses

Why Shilajit is Important for Men's Health and Vitality

An Ex-Pfizer Employee Is Charged With Insider Trading Related To Covid

Exploring the Potential Benefits of Fadogia Agrestis: A Natural Herbal Extract

What You Need To Know About Sinus Infections And How To Treat Them

This year, West Nile Virus Cases Have Been Unusually Early In The State

WHO Report For Long COVID: Over 36 Million People In Europe Affected

Active Keto Gummies In South Africa (ZA)- Read This Before Buying

Smoking Cessation In Black Adults Is Not Boosted By Pharmacotherapy Adaptation

Mosquitoes Strike Back: Local Malaria Resurfaces In The US After 20 Years

How To Treat Menstrual Migraines: Symptoms, Causes, & Treatments

Thyroid Cancer Risks With Semaglutide Trigger Safety Signal

(CTN News) – Researchers from Breast Cancer at the University of Sydney in Australia have collaborated with BCAL Diagnostics to develop a blood test for detecting breast cancer as early as possible. This was done through the development of a diagnostic blood test.

The University has been working closely with BCAL to develop a process to transform the diagnosis of breast cancer in collaboration with the University’s Faculty of Medicine and Health.

As of 2017, Sydney Mass Spectrometry (SydneyMS) and the Charles Perkins Centre have been working with BCAL on a number of projects. At the Kolling Institute of Science, SydneyMS is one of the most prominent research facilities in Australia.

The researchers at BCAL used the technology provided by SydneyMS in liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry to identify novel lipid biomarkers that could be used to identify breast cancer.

To develop BCAL’s test, a team of researchers from the Sydney Medical School and the School of Medical Sciences of the Faculty of Medicine and Health have worked closely with BCAL.

The program is led by Professor Lisa Horvath from the Sydney Medical School, whose focus is on the development of the test and the organization of clinical trials.

A number of ongoing discussions and partnerships on lipids and brain cancer samples are being undertaken by Dr Kim Alexander from the School of Medical Sciences.

Dr Amani Batarseh, the chief scientific officer at the BCAL, and Sydney Medical School’s Dr Dinny Graham, the director of research at the school, are working together to collect samples from the Westmead site.

It is with great pleasure that we can inform Breast Cancer you that Sanjay Warrier, associate professor at Sydney Medical School, along with Dr Batarseh, are involved in the collection of samples at Lifehouse.

In his comments about the project, Dr Batarseh said: “The partnership with the University of Sydney has impacted the project in many ways.

I have been involved in informal discussions with researchers like Dr Anthony Don on untargeted lipidomics. I have also been involved with Dr Kim Alexander that could open up new avenues of research on lipids and breast cancer.

By next year, the blood test is expected to be accredited and available to the public.

