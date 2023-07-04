New Breast Cancer Blood Test Is Coming From The University Of Sydney And BCAL

(CTN News) – Researchers from Breast Cancer at the University of Sydney in Australia have collaborated with BCAL Diagnostics to develop a blood test for detecting breast cancer as early as possible. This was done through the development of a diagnostic blood test.

The University has been working closely with BCAL to develop a process to transform the diagnosis of breast cancer in collaboration with the University’s Faculty of Medicine and Health.

As of 2017, Sydney Mass Spectrometry (SydneyMS) and the Charles Perkins Centre have been working with BCAL on a number of projects. At the Kolling Institute of Science, SydneyMS is one of the most prominent research facilities in Australia.

The researchers at BCAL used the technology provided by SydneyMS in liquid chromatography-mass spectrometry to identify novel lipid biomarkers that could be used to identify breast cancer.

To develop BCAL’s test, a team of researchers from the Sydney Medical School and the School of Medical Sciences of the Faculty of Medicine and Health have worked closely with BCAL.

The program is led by Professor Lisa Horvath from the Sydney Medical School, whose focus is on the development of the test and the organization of clinical trials.

A number of ongoing discussions and partnerships on lipids and brain cancer samples are being undertaken by Dr Kim Alexander from the School of Medical Sciences.

Dr Amani Batarseh, the chief scientific officer at the BCAL, and Sydney Medical School’s Dr Dinny Graham, the director of research at the school, are working together to collect samples from the Westmead site.

It is with great pleasure that we can inform Breast Cancer you that Sanjay Warrier, associate professor at Sydney Medical School, along with Dr Batarseh, are involved in the collection of samples at Lifehouse.

In his comments about the project, Dr Batarseh said: “The partnership with the University of Sydney has impacted the project in many ways.

I have been involved in informal discussions with researchers like Dr Anthony Don on untargeted lipidomics. I have also been involved with Dr Kim Alexander that could open up new avenues of research on lipids and breast cancer.

By next year, the blood test is expected to be accredited and available to the public.

SEE ALSO:

What is Diagnosis for Pneumonia, Thesis Writing & term Paper Writing Help

Unlocking Inner Harmony: Exploring the Ancient Practice of Yoga for Stress Relief and Well-being